The lives of many villagers living at the epicenter of a devastating earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi island and killed more than 1,600 people were spared because they had been terrified by a smaller one that hit three hours earlier.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Pompeo pledges coordination with Japan in North Korea talks, to raise abduction issue - October 6, 2018
- Many lives spared at Indonesia quake epicenter by earlier shake - October 6, 2018
- Pompeo says he will raise Japanese abduction issue in North Korea - October 6, 2018