SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (Reuters) – A gunman entered a church in a small town in southeast Texas on Sunday and began firing, resulting in many fatalities and injuries, a county commissioner told Reuters.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Many reported dead after gunman opens fire at Texas church - November 5, 2017
- Yellen’s bequest: A healthy economy but questions over future policy for Fed - November 5, 2017
- Multiple deaths in shooting at Texas church, gunman dead: local media - November 5, 2017