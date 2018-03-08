Maple Gold Targets High-grade Extension at SE Edge of Porphyry Zone

MONTREAL, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (“Maple Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:MGM) (OTCQB:MGMLF) (Frankfurt:M3G) is pleased to announce that the Company received its fourth and final permit and is now fully permitted for all drill sites and ramping up significantly with five drill rigs now on site. The Douay Gold Project hosts several known higher-grade “plums” with variable diameters, with limited follow-up drilling within 100-250 metres in several directions in some cases, and therefore these areas represent a significant opportunity to add higher-grade resources to the deposit.

Maple Gold is currently drilling one of these high-priority extension targets on the southeast edge of the Porphyry Zone with a fence of three (3) drill-holes that will aim to extend that mineralization beyond the current resource model. This drilling will build on previous intercepts of 4.08 g/t Au (uncut) over 28m from 82m, including 8.4 g/t Au over 11m in hole DO-11-61, as well as 2.33 g/t Au (uncut) over 24.4m from 120.4m in hole D93-16 (all lengths are down the hole).

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de38b916-c12a-47a7-a5a1-799852d5cc89

Figure 1: Section 708200E showing high grade intersections mentioned above.

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c85796a-4d61-4aa8-b628-738bd2d2e2ee

Figure 2: Section 708300E (100 metres to the east), showing absence of existing drill-holes and fence of three 2018 holes currently being drilled to test for ESE continuity of the high-grade mineralization at the SE edge of the Porphyry Zone.

Maple Gold’s President & CEO, Matthew Hornor, stated: “Our team spent significant time generating drill targets during the back half of 2017. Now that we received our final permit last week, we are ramping up and moving drill rigs to our most exciting targets. Drill results will be announced in batches as drilling is completed on specific target areas so our shareholders can follow the progress of our various objectives.”

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this press release was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Fred Speidel, M. Sc, P. Geo., Vice-President Exploration, of Maple Gold. Mr. Speidel is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Speidel has verified the data related to the exploration information disclosed in this news release through his direct participation in the work.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold is a well-funded gold exploration company focused on advancing a district-scale gold project in one of the world’s premier mining jurisdictions. The Company’s 370 km² Douay Gold Project is located along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec, Canada. The Project has an established gold resource that remains open in multiple directions, with excellent infrastructure and several large scale operating mines within this prolific mining district. Maple Gold has a significant drill campaign under way to expand on the known Resource Areas and test new discovery targets within the Company’s 55 km of strike along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone. For more information please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

