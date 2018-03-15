Breaking News
Maple Leaf to Apply for a Dealer's Licence with the Office of Controlled Substances within Health Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”) (TSXV:MGW) (OTCQB:MGWFF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Cannabis Compliance Inc. (“CCI”) to apply to the Office of Controlled Substances within Health Canada for a Dealer’s License pursuant to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. A Dealer’s Licence would allow the Company to import and export fresh and dried marijuana, cannabis oils, and concentrates; formulate research and development of cannabis products in various dosage forms; and conduct analytical testing. The Dealer’s Licence would also compliment Maple Leaf’s application for an Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”) licence. The Company’s application to Health Canada for the ACMPR licence has progressed to the review stage which coincides with the Company’s facility located in Telkwa, British Columbia currently under construction. With both a Dealer’s Licence and ACMPR licence, the Company will be able to cultivate, extract, test, import, export, and produce medical cannabis products, including concentrated oil and resin products, internationally.

According to CCI, the application process to obtain a Dealer’s Licence from the Office of Controlled Substances will take approximately 6 to 9 months.

For further information regarding the Company, please visit www.mlgreenworld.com.   

About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that focuses on the cannabis industry in North America. The Company currently operates cannabis projects in British Columbia and Nevada. With over ten years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free organic cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF”.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the proposed time of obtaining the Dealer’s Licence and the ACMPR licence and the future strategies of the Company. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “in the event”, “if”, “believes”, “assets”, “position”, “intends”, “envisages”, “assumes”, “recommends”, “estimates”, “approximate”, “projects”, “potential”, “indicate” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could”, or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon the current belief, opinions, and expectations of management that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and other contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, delays in obtaining the Dealer’s Licence and the ACMPR licence and factors that would delay or change the Company’s strategies including the receipt of regulatory approvals and changes in legislation. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Although, the Company believes that expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or that is incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Maple Leaf Green World Inc.
Raymond Lai, Chairman, President & CEO
+1(403) 452-4552
[email protected]; www.mlgreenworld.com 		Big Reach Media, Inc. (Investor Relations)
Dale Shirley
Phone: (780) 632-6963; Mobile: (780) 964-4732
[email protected]; http://www.bigreachmedia.com

