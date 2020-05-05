Breaking News
Maple Ridge Community Management Hosts Virtual Cooking Class Series

Mississauga, ON, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maple Ridge Community Management, an Associa® company, is excited to announce “Cooking with Vita,” a series of free virtual cooking classes with home chef, Vita Muto, starting May 7, 2020, from 5-6 p.m. EST.  

Held every Thursday in the month of May, the hour-long webinars will feature globally inspired menus. In the first of this four-part series, participants will join Ms. Muto for “Italian Dinner Night,” where they will learn to cook bruschetta, caprese salad, and spaghetti aglio e olio. Subsequent classes include “Fire Up the Grill” for ribeye steak and grilled vegetables, “Pizza Your Way” with handmade dough, and “Taco Thursday,” showcasing chicken fajita tacos. 

“Nothing brings a community together like good food,” said Stacey S. Kurck, RCM, CMCA®, MRCM vice president of business development. “With more people cooking from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Maple Ridge Community Management saw an opportunity to connect community members in an engaging way, during a time where many are feeling isolated.”

To register for the Webinars, please click the appropriate links below:

THURSDAY, MAY 7, 2020 | 5 – 6 PM Italian Day
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio, Bruschetta, and Caprese Salad with Fresh Mozzarella
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cNirkljBRmCizsSJXK5JsQ  

THURSDAY, MAY 14, 2020 | 5 – 6 PM Fire Up the Grill 
Ribeye Steak, Melody of Grilled Vegetables, and Spring Salad with Avocado
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SwM7D5ioRfeVxEOf1pzFgw

THURSDAY, MAY 21, 2020 | 5 – 6 PM Pizza Your Way 
Handmade Dough, Cheese of Your Choice, Custom Topping
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NGUy3jvbToaBWmBudQwDBw

THURSDAY, MAY 28, 2020 | 5 – 6 PM Taco Thursday 
Chicken Fajita Tacos, Sautéed Bell Peppers and Onions, Homemade Guacamole
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_g_50UGo5ScmS7kzqsPWw0w

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. 

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]
