Maple Ridge Community Management Hosts Virtual Cooking Class Series

Mississauga, ON, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maple Ridge Community Management, an Associa® company, is excited to announce “Cooking with Vita,” a series of free virtual cooking classes with home chef, Vita Muto, starting May 7, 2020, from 5-6 p.m. EST.

Held every Thursday in the month of May, the hour-long webinars will feature globally inspired menus. In the first of this four-part series, participants will join Ms. Muto for “Italian Dinner Night,” where they will learn to cook bruschetta, caprese salad, and spaghetti aglio e olio. Subsequent classes include “Fire Up the Grill” for ribeye steak and grilled vegetables, “Pizza Your Way” with handmade dough, and “Taco Thursday,” showcasing chicken fajita tacos.

“Nothing brings a community together like good food,” said Stacey S. Kurck, RCM, CMCA®, MRCM vice president of business development. “With more people cooking from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Maple Ridge Community Management saw an opportunity to connect community members in an engaging way, during a time where many are feeling isolated.”

To register for the Webinars, please click the appropriate links below:

THURSDAY, MAY 7, 2020 | 5 – 6 PM Italian Day

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio, Bruschetta, and Caprese Salad with Fresh Mozzarella

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cNirkljBRmCizsSJXK5JsQ

THURSDAY, MAY 14, 2020 | 5 – 6 PM Fire Up the Grill

Ribeye Steak, Melody of Grilled Vegetables, and Spring Salad with Avocado

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SwM7D5ioRfeVxEOf1pzFgw

THURSDAY, MAY 21, 2020 | 5 – 6 PM Pizza Your Way

Handmade Dough, Cheese of Your Choice, Custom Topping

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NGUy3jvbToaBWmBudQwDBw

THURSDAY, MAY 28, 2020 | 5 – 6 PM Taco Thursday

Chicken Fajita Tacos, Sautéed Bell Peppers and Onions, Homemade Guacamole

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_g_50UGo5ScmS7kzqsPWw0w

