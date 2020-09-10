Breaking News
felene vodka
Maple Ridge Community Management President Elected to Association of Condominium Managers of Ontario Board of Directors

Mississauga, ON, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maple Ridge Community Management (MRCM), an Associa® company, recently announced that  president, Craig McMillan, RCM®, ACCI®, CMCA®, CAPM®, was appointed to serve on the Association of Condominium Managers of Ontario (ACMO) board of directors.

Mr. McMillan began his career in property management when he joined MRCM in 2003 as a property manager. Since then, he has held multiple positions in the organization, including district manager, general manager of operations, vice president of operations, and most recently as the president. Mr. McMillan has been actively involved with ACMO since 2016, serving on both the communications and professional development committees. He will serve a three-year term as a member of the board of directors. 

The Association of Condominium Managers of Ontario (ACMO) was formed in 1977 to represent all condominium managers, advance the quality performance of condominium managers and management companies, and regulate the conduct of its members. ACMO provides formal education and professional development programs to condominium managers to help those individuals achieve the Registered Condominium Manager (RCM®) designation. MRCM is a proud member of ACMO. 

“The continued success of ACMO is the direct result of strong leadership and commitment from industry volunteers,” stated Todd Cooper, Associa regional vice president. “Craig is a true industry leader and an unwavering advocate for condominium managers. As a newly elected ACMO board member, he will be a strong voice for the industry, property managers, and condominium management profession.” 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com. 

