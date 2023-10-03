MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Maple Ridge Community Management (MRCM), a leading provider of condominium management services throughout southwestern Ontario, recently partnered with the Kennedy Green Community in Brampton to help sponsor its 9th Annual Kennedy Green Summerfest festival. First held in 2013, the event is staged every summer to promote community awareness, safety, and comradery amongst the complex’s four condominium communities which comprise a total of approximately 450 homes.

Approximately 350 residents and guests attended this year’s event, which featured hamburgers and hot dogs, drinks, snacks, an ice cream truck, and a DJ for entertainment. For kids, there was a bouncy castle, slides, face painting, and swimming at the recreation centre pool. A “Community Marketplace” let residents market business services, crafts, or hobbies to their neighbours. Thanks to generous donations from MRCM and local vendor partners, a raffle was held in which gift cards and tickets to Toronto Blue Jays games were given out every 30 minutes.

The Brampton Fire Department was invited, but unfortunately was unable to attend due to a series of emergency calls. However, members of the Peel Regional Police attended, allowing residents to meet and interact with local first responders who serve and protect their communities. In addition, 20 students from area schools volunteered for the event and received eight hours of credit toward their 40-hour community service requirement.

“We are proud to again be a sponsor of Kennedy Green Summerfest,” said Maple Ridge Community Management Vice President of Operations Thomas Kortko, RCM. “It’s a wonderful initiative that helps people get out of their homes to meet and interact with one another in a way that promotes an inclusive and cohesive community.”

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214.272.4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com