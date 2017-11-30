Maplewood International REIT Provides Business Updates

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSXV:MWI.UN) Maplewood International Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) announced today the following business updates:

Update on Capital Investment Pursuant to Lease Amendment

Further to the press release dated December 31, 2015 in connection with the REIT’s announcement of a lease amendment (the “Lease Amendment”) on its sole investment property in the Netherlands (the “Property”), the REIT has now funded EUR 115,000, or approximately 82%, of the required capital investment in the Property (the “Capital Investment”), comprised of specified building improvements (the “Improvements”) that the REIT believes will enhance the quality and functionality of the Property.

Pursuant to the Lease Amendment, the REIT structured the Capital Investment based on a reimbursement system whereby the REIT delegated to the Property’s tenant (the “Tenant”) the management, coordination, purchasing, and contracting of the Improvements and in return the REIT was responsible for reimbursing the Tenant for its costs incurred in completing the Improvements, in the maximum amount of EUR 140,000 and subject to the REIT’s satisfaction of the completion. To date, the Tenant has incurred costs of EUR 146,401 for the Improvements, for which the REIT has only had to reimburse the aforementioned EUR 115,000. Accordingly, the difference of EUR 31,401 represents additional capital invested in the Property by the Tenant, for the benefit of the REIT and at no cost the REIT. The Tenant is in the process of completing the Improvements in their entirety and the REIT expects that the Tenant will incur additional costs of completion in excess of the REIT’s remaining funding requirement of EUR 25,000.

Update on Executive Cost Sharing Agreement

Further to the press release dated October 16, 2017 in connection with the REIT’s announcement of an executive cost sharing agreement (the “Agreement”) involving its Chief Financial Officer (the “CFO”), the REIT has terminated the Agreement effective November 30, 2017 and at no cost to the REIT.

About Maplewood International REIT

Maplewood International REIT is a Canadian based growth-oriented international real estate investment trust, established to invest in high-quality income producing commercial real estate outside of Canada. The REIT’s geographic focus is on the investment grade countries of Europe, with an initial target market of the Netherlands.

