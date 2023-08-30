PS2023: The Virtual Trip offers an opportunity to access a wide spectrum of sessions from Psychedelic Science 2023, the largest psychedelics conference in history.

With a rolling release schedule, nearly 300 recorded sessions will become available over the coming months.

Operating under a pay-what-you-can model, MAPS ensures that financial constraints do not hinder anyone’s ability to access this transformative content.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) has begun publishing a collection of content from the highly acclaimed Psychedelic Science 2023 conference. PS2023: The Virtual Trip brings the world’s leading experts in psychedelic research, therapies, policy, culture, and business to the general public through an affordable and accessible online platform. Set the Setting, the first compilation of videos from the June 2023 conference, highlights a diverse range of sessions encompassing the medical, mystical, marginalized, and mainstream aspects of the psychedelic ecosystem.

PS2023: The Virtual Trip is a MAPS initiative to provide access to nearly all recorded sessions from the in-person conference held in Denver, CO this year. Set to unfold in a rolling release throughout the fall of 2023, this collection offers attendees and enthusiasts the chance to relive their favorite moments, catch up on missed sessions from psychedelic experts, and partake in an unparalleled journey of knowledge and insight.

“The Virtual Trip is an invitation to anyone interested in learning more about psychedelics. It’s not just a collection of speaker sessions and panels; it’s a portal to exploration, understanding, and connection. With ‘Set the Setting,’ our curated introduction, anyone can engage with the transformative experience of Psychedelic Science sessions, set their learning intentions, and embrace the journey that lies ahead. At MAPS, we believe that knowledge knows no boundaries, and through our ‘pay what you can’ approach, we’re excited to foster a sense of inclusivity that reflects the core values of our organization.” — Betty Aldworth , Director of Communications, MAPS

The content and learnings within this collection offer a chance for patients, therapists, investors, and all other stakeholders within the industry to become immersed in the invaluable knowledge-sharing and community spirit that defined the conference. Access to the content follows a pay-what-you-can model enabling everyone to access this transformative content. By fostering an environment of reciprocity, MAPS aims to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder the pursuit of knowledge. A detailed explanation of the suggested contribution model can be found here .

“The Virtual Trip is what I’ve been waiting for all summer! It’s a treasure trove for anyone who attended the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference. It’s a chance to relive those thought-provoking talks, captivating presentations, and moments of connection that made the conference so special. I can’t wait to dive back into the sessions I loved and explore the ones I missed. I’m excited to be part of this Virtual Trip into the world of Psychedelic Science 2023 once again.” — Psychedelic Science Attendee

PS2023: The Virtual Trip is now available at 2023.psychedelicscience.org .

