Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / MARA 10-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Before Feb. 15th

MARA 10-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Before Feb. 15th

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.  

Class Period: Oct. 13, 2020 – Nov. 15, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Feb. 15, 2022
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/MARA
Contact An Attorney Now: MARA@hbsslaw.com
  844-916-0895

﻿Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Securities Class Action:

The litigation arises from Defendants’ misleading statements concerning Marathon’s plan to build a data management facility in Hardin, Montana (“Hardin Facility”) to provide energy for operating Bitcoin mining servers.

Specifically, in Oct. 2020, Marathon announced the formation of a joint venture with Beowulf Energy LLC (“Beowulf”) purportedly focused on delivering low-cost power to Marathon’s Bitcoin mining operations (the “Beowulf Joint Venture”). In connection with that joint venture, Marathon entered into a series of agreements with multiple parties to design and build the Hardin Facility, issuing 6 million shares to the parties of those agreements.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants concealed that the Beowulf Joint Venture, as it related to the Hardin Facility, may have violated U.S. securities laws.

The truth emerged on Nov. 15, 2021, when Marathon announced that it and certain of its executives received a subpoena from the SEC seeking documents and communications concerning the Hardin Facility. The company said, “[w]e understand the SEC may be investigating whether or not there may have been any violations of the federal securities law.” 

On this news, Marathon’s stock price fell $20.52 per share, or 27.03%, in a single trading day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Marathon misled investors about the legality of funding the Hardin Facility,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Marathon and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Marathon should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email MARA@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.