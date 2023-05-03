NEW YORK, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/marathon-class-action-loss-submission-form/?from=3

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Marathon between May 10, 2021 and February 28, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 30, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the efficacy of its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company’s revenues and cost of revenue were materially misstated during the class period; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (628) 895-0423

F: (212) 537-5887