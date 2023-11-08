Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) (“Marathon” or “Company”), a leader in supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem, reported its financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

The Company recorded net income of $64.1 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, during the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $72.5 million, or $0.62 loss per share, in the same period last year.

Revenues were $97.8 million for the quarter, significantly above third quarter 2022 revenues of $12.7 million, as a 467% increase in bitcoin production was amplified by 32% higher average bitcoin prices during the current year period.

Gains on digital assets were $31.7 million in the quarter as the Company sold 66% of the bitcoin produced in the quarter to fund operating costs. Realized gains were partially offset by higher impairment in the carrying value of digital assets, $11.9 million versus $1.4 million in the prior-year period. This quarter also uniquely benefited from a $82.6 million gain from the extinguishment of debt while the year-ago period included a $29.8 million gain on sale of equipment, a $25.0 million legal reserve, and a $39.0 million impairment due to vendor bankruptcy, all of which did not reoccur in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $43.7 million in the current year period compared with a loss of $6.1 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to improving profitability as total margin, excluding depreciation and amortization, improved to $38.2 million, up from a loss of $1.1 million in the year-ago period. Reported adjusted EBITDA also benefited from $19.8 million of bitcoin gains net of impairment losses versus a $1.4 million impairment loss in the third quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter 2023 Production Highlights

Year-over-Year

Comparison Quarter-on-Quarter

Comparison Metric1 Q3-23 Q3-22 % Δ Q3-23 Q2-23 % Δ BTC Produced 3,490 616 467 % 3,490 2,926 19 % Average Bitcoin Produced per Day 37.9 6.7 467 % 37.9 32.2 18 % Share of available miner rewards 4.0 % 0.7 % 457 % 4.0 % 3.3 % 24 % Energized Hash Rate (EH/s) 19.1 3.8 403 % 19.1 17.7 8 % Avg Operational Hash Rate (EH/s) 14.2 NA 14.2 12.1 18 % Installed Hash Rate (EH/s) 23.1 3.8 508 % 23.1 21.8 6 %





Management Commentary

“We made significant progress on our 2023 strategic priorities in the third quarter,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s chairman and CEO. “First, we grew our energized hash rate 8% quarter-over-quarter to 19.1 exahashes. In addition, our new facility in Garden City started energizing last week and is expected to be fully operational later this month. Second, we experienced significantly higher uptime as optimization efforts helped increase our U.S. average operational hash rate 18% from last quarter to 14.2 exahashes. Third, we energized our first joint venture and our first international location in the UAE. This initial success has helped open new opportunities, and we recently entered into a new joint venture in Paraguay powered by hydroelectricity.

“In preparation for next year’s halving, we took proactive measures to strengthen our financial position during the quarter. The $417 million note exchange completed in September reduced our long-term debt by 56% and captured a total of approximately $101 million in cash savings for our shareholders. For the first time in two years, our combined cash and bitcoin holdings exceeded our debt at the quarter’s end.

“Looking ahead, we should reach 26 exahash by year-end 2023, and we expect to grow our hash rate by approximately 30% in 2024. We expect to continue strengthening Marathon’s position as one of the largest and most energy-efficient Bitcoin mining operations globally.”

Q3 2023 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Marathon Digital Holdings will hold a webcast and conference call today, November 8, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please use this link. The webcast will also be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Registration link: LINK

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Marathon's investor relations team at ir@mara.com.

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that focuses on supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company is currently in the process of becoming one of the largest and most sustainably powered Bitcoin mining operations in North America.

MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended Sept 30, Nine months ended Sept 30, 2023 2022 (restated) 2023 2022 (restated) Total revenues $ 97,849 $ 12,690 $ 230,740 $ 89,336 Costs and expenses Cost of revenues Energy, hosting and other costs $ (59,628 ) $ (13,773 ) $ (148,227 ) $ (42,981 ) Depreciation and amortization (53,548 ) (26,295 ) (108,556 ) (64,882 ) Total cost of revenues (113,176 ) (40,068 ) (256,783 ) (107,863 ) Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses (20,141 ) (12,144 ) (55,977 ) (38,127 ) Impairment of digital assets (11,885 ) (1,375 ) (26,399 ) (156,500 ) Gains on digital assets and gains (losses) on digital asset loan receivable 31,720 – 72,689 (14,460 ) Losses on digital assets held within investment fund – – – (85,017 ) Gain on sale of equipment, net of disposals – 29,819 – 83,879 Legal reserves – (24,960 ) – (24,960 ) Impairment of deposits due to vendor bankruptcy filing – (7,987 ) – (7,987 ) Impairment of patents – – – (919 ) Total operating expenses (306 ) (16,647 ) (9,687 ) (244,091 ) Operating loss (15,633 ) (44,025 ) (35,730 ) (262,618 ) Net gain from extinguishment of debt 82,600 – 82,267 – Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated affiliate (647 ) – (647 ) – Impairment of loan and investment due to vendor bankruptcy filing – (31,013 ) – (31,013 ) Interest expense (2,536 ) (3,752 ) (9,136 ) (10,314 ) Other non-operating income 426 238 1,366 620 Income (loss) before income taxes 64,210 (78,552 ) 38,120 (303,325 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (73 ) 6,090 (351 ) 901 Net income (loss) $ 64,137 $ (72,462 ) $ 37,769 $ (302,424 ) Deemed dividend on Series A Preferred Stock – – (2,121 ) – Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 64,137 $ (72,462 ) $ 35,648 $ (302,424 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic: $ 0.36 $ (0.62 ) $ 0.21 $ (2.76 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted: 0.35 $ (0.62 ) $ 0.21 $ (2.76 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic: 179,602,722 116,533,816 169,162,821 109,492,865 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted: 189,506,521 116,533,816 169,162,821 109,492,865





Supplemental Information: Three months ended Sept 30, Nine months ended Sept 30, (in thousands unless otherwise indicated) 2023 2022 (restated) 2023 2022 (restated) Operating Metrics: Bitcoin production during the period (in bitcoin) 3,490 616 8,610 2,582 Average bitcoin production per day 37.9 6.7 31.5 9.5 Total margin (revenues less total costs of revenues) $ (15,327 ) $ (27,378 ) $ (26,043 ) $ (18,527 ) Total margin excluding depreciation and amortization 38,221 (1,083 ) 82,513 46,355 General and administrative expenses excluding stock-based compensation (14,630 ) (8,721 ) (42,070 ) (19,251 ) Installed Hash Rate (EH/s) at end of period1 23.1 3.8 Energized Hash Rate (EH/s) at end of period1 19.1 3.8 Adjusted EBITDA2 Net income (loss) $ 64,137 $ (72,462 ) $ 37,769 $ (302,424 ) Exclude: Interest expense 2,536 3,752 9,136 10,314 Exclude: Income tax expense (benefit) 73 (6,090 ) 351 (901 ) EBIT 66,746 (74,800 ) 47,256 (293,011 ) Exclude: Depreciation and Amortization 54,032 26,295 109,040 64,882 EBITDA 120,778 (48,505 ) 156,296 (228,129 ) Adjustments for non-cash and non-recurring items: Stock compensation expense, net of withholding tax 5,511 3,423 13,907 18,876 Net gain on extinguishment of debt (82,600 ) – (82,267 ) – Impairment of loan and investment due to vendor bankruptcy filing – 31,013 – 31,013 Impairment of deposits due to vendor bankruptcy filing – 7,987 – 7,987 Impairment of patents – – – 919 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,689 $ (6,082 ) $ 87,936 $ (169,334 )





(1) The Company defines the Share of Available Miner Rewards as the total amount of block rewards including transaction fees that Marathon earned during the period divided by the total amount of block rewards and transaction fees awarded by the Bitcoin network during the period. The company defines Energized Hash Rate as the total hash rate that could theoretically be generated if all mining rigs that have been operational / energized are currently in operation and running at 100% of the manufacturers’ specifications (includes mining servers that are offline for maintenance or similar reasons). The Company uses this metric as an indicator of progress in bringing rigs on-line. The Company defines Avg. Operational Hash Rate as the average hash rate that was actually generated during the period from all operational miners. The Company uses this metric as an indicator of its operational progress. The Company defines Installed Hash Rate as the sum of Energized Hash Rate and hash rate that has been installed but is not yet operational (e.g. mining rigs that have been installed, but are not yet energized and in operation). The Company uses this metric as an indicator of progress in deploying mining rigs at its production sites. Hash rates are estimates based on the manufacturers’ specifications. All figures are estimates and rounded.

The Company believes that these metrics are useful as an indicator of potential bitcoin production. However, these metrics cannot be tied directly to any production level expected to be actually achieved as (a) there may be delays in the energization of Installed Hash Rate (b) the Company cannot predict when installed and energized rigs may be offline for any reason, including curtailment or machine failure and (c) the Company cannot predict Global Hash Rate (and therefore the Company’s share of the Global Hash Rate), which has significant impact on the Company’s ability to generate bitcoin in any given period.

(2) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, the Company also provides adjusted EBITDA and total margin excluding depreciation and amortization, which are non-GAAP measures. The Company provides investors with reconciliations from net loss to adjusted EBITDA and total margin to total margin excluding depreciation and amortization as components of Management’s Discussion and Analysis. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as (a) GAAP net income (loss) plus (b) adjustments to add back the impacts of (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) interest expense, (3) income tax expense (benefit) and (4) adjustments for non-cash and non-recurring items which currently include (i) stock compensation expense, (ii) impairments of patents and (iii) gains and losses from extinguishment of debt. The Company defines total margin excluding depreciation and amortization as (a) GAAP total margin less (b) depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA and total margin excluding depreciation and amortization are not financial measures of performance under GAAP and, as a result, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to material limitations as they are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, measurements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation and should be read only in conjunction with our Interim Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Management uses adjusted EBITDA, total margin excluding depreciation and amortization, and the supplemental information provided herein as a means of understanding, managing, and evaluating business performance and to help inform operating decision making. The Company relies primarily on our condensed consolidated financial statements to understand, manage, and evaluate our financial performance and use the non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally.