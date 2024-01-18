TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marathon Gold Corporation (“Marathon”; TSX: MOZ) is pleased to announce that at a special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of its shareholders (the “Marathon Shareholders”) held earlier today, a significant majority of the Marathon Shareholders voted in favour of the special resolution (the “Arrangement Resolution”) approving the proposed plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with Calibre Mining Corp. (“Calibre”), pursuant to which Marathon Shareholders (other than Calibre) will receive 0.6164 of a common share of Calibre for each common share of Marathon held.