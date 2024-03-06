Calls for a Re-Listing of Becle Shares to a Major Stock Exchange to Enhance Liquidity and Capital Allocation Options

Absent other Changes, Recommends that the Board Consider a Broader Set Of Alternatives to Increase Shareholder Value

Notes Limited Returns to Shareholders Seven Years after Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marathon Partners Equity Management, LLC, a New York-based investment firm, and its affiliated investment funds (collectively “Marathon Partners”), which beneficially owns in excess of 15 million shares of the common stock of Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Becle” or the “Company”), (BMV: CUERVO), announced today that it recently delivered a letter to Chairman Juan Domingo Beckmann and the Board of Directors (the “Board”), urging the Board to consider alternatives that would help increase shareholder value.

In its letter to the Board, Marathon Partners recommended courses of action for Becle:

Re-list shares to a Major Global Stock Exchange : Becle’s listing on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (“BMV”) imposes significant costs to shareholders. Limited liquidity and a lack of share repurchase options for the Company more than justify a re-listing to a major global stock exchange.

: Becle’s listing on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (“BMV”) imposes significant costs to shareholders. Limited liquidity and a lack of share repurchase options for the Company more than justify a re-listing to a major global stock exchange. Consider a wider set of strategic alternatives : Absent making recommended changes, the Board should evaluate alternatives, including a potential sale, merger, or go-private transaction, to increase shareholder value at the Company.

Mario Cibelli commented, “Despite Becle’s many competitive strengths, shareholders of the Company, including the Beckmann Family, have seen little reward since the 2017 IPO. While we appreciate the efforts of the management team at Becle, we believe more must be done to grow shareholder value.”

Mr. Cibelli continued, “Becle is the only global spirits company not traded on a major stock exchange. The limitations it faces by listing its shares on the BMV, such as less liquidity and an inability to repurchase shares due to the BMV’s minimum listing requirements, are a competitive disadvantage and impose significant costs to Becle shareholders. This issue should be addressed sooner rather than later, and absent a definitive solution, we recommend that the Board consider a broader array of options to increase shareholder value including a potential sale, merger, or go-private transaction.”

Mr. Cibelli added: “Becle’s portfolio of brands and scale in key markets make it a unique and valuable Company. Our strongly held belief is that after seven years of public trading, it is now time for the Board to work more closely with the management team to actively find ways to improve shareholder value, with the first and most obvious solution being a re-listing on a major stock exchange.”

Mr. Cibelli concluded: “While we are encouraged by Becle’s fourth quarter results, company shares remain well below prior highs. Had Becle announced a re-listing along with the recent results, we are confident that the market’s reaction would have been even more favorable.”

The full text of Marathon Partners’ letter to the Chairman of the Board can be viewed at the following link:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f4949790-184c-4b3c-b81e-db33ee565a0d

About Marathon Partners

Marathon Partners Equity Management, LLC is a fundamental, research-intensive investment firm that deploys capital with a long-term investment horizon.