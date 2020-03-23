Marathon Patent Group Announces 2019 Fiscal Year End Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) (“Marathon” or “Company”), today announced its operating results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, as published in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Total revenue was $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $1.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Operating loss improved to approximately $4.2 million (inclusive of non-cash expenses) for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to an operating loss of approximately $12.1 million (inclusive of non-cash expenses) for the year ended December 31, 2018.

GAAP net loss improved to $(0.53) per basic and diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $(2.41) the year ended December 31, 2018.

Net cash used in operating activities decreased from approximately $8.2 million in 2018 to approximately $3.3 million in 2019, an improvement of approximately $4.9 million.

The Company had approximately $0.7 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019.

Merrick Okamoto, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2019 was a year of tremendous volatility in underlying Bitcoin prices. We significantly increased our hash rate through adding to our mining infrastructure and dramatically reduced our costs, the ultimate profitability of Bitcoin mining is still directly tethered to the price of Bitcoin. Our 4th Quarter of 2019 was one of transition as we shut down our Mining operation in October and did not resume full operations until mid-December. While this reduced our 4th quarter revenue, our first 2 months of 2020 were the best on record since we started our Bitcoin Mining operation, producing over $468,000 of revenue from January 1st through February 29th. Then in March, Bitcoin experienced a precipitous decline of over 70%. While Bitcoin mining remains very challenging, we instituted additional cost savings to further reduce our expenses to do our level best to be in a position to profit from any future price appreciation should it come to pass.”

MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 692,963 $ 2,551,171 Digital currencies 1,141 – Prepaid expenses and other current assets 800,024 464,006 Total current assets 1,494,128 3,015,177 Other assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and impairment charges of $6,157,786 and $4,338,931 for December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 3,754,969 1,034,575 Right-of-use assets 297,287 – Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $136,422 and $65,245 for December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 1,073,578 1,144,755 Total other assets 5,125,834 2,179,330 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,619,962 $ 5,194,507 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,238,197 $ 1,235,444 Mining servers payable 513,700 – Current portion of lease liability 87,959 – Warrant liability 12,849 39,083 Convertible notes payable – 999,106 Total current liabilities 1,852,705 2,273,633 Long-term liabilities Convertible notes payable 999,106 – Lease liability 120,479 – Total long-term liabilities 1,119,585 – Total liabilities 2,972,290 2,273,633 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively – – Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 8,458,781 and 6,379,992 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 846 638 Additional paid-in capital 109,705,051 105,461,396 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (450,719 ) (450,719 ) Accumulated deficit (105,607,506 ) (102,090,441 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,647,672 2,920,874 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 6,619,962 $ 5,194,507

MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Revenues Cryptocurrency mining revenue $ 1,185,227 $ 1,495,402 Other revenue – 66,970 Total revenues 1,185,227 1,562,372 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenue 2,482,181 3,351,758 Impairment of mining equipment – 2,222,688 Impairment of leasehold improvements 447,776 – Compensation and related taxes 1,475,450 1,984,301 Consulting fees 130,813 639,094 Professional fees 422,335 1,216,820 General and administrative 465,783 1,374,047 Break-up fee – issuance of shares to GBV – 2,850,000 Total operating expenses 5,424,338 13,638,708 Operating loss (4,239,111 ) (12,076,336 ) Other income (expenses) Other income 181,995 112,471 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (11,873 ) 28,918 Realized gain (loss) on sale of digital currencies 36,092 (152,485 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 26,234 1,699,522 Change in fair value of mining payable 507,862 – Amortization of debt discount – (2,290,028 ) Interest income 33,651 14,230 Interest expense (51,915 ) (81,482 ) Total other income (expenses) 722,046 (668,854 ) Loss before income taxes $ (3,517,065 ) $ (12,745,190 ) Income tax expense – (69,134 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,517,065 ) $ (12,814,324 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted: $ (0.53 ) $ (2.41 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted: 6,664,238 5,315,944 Net loss $ (3,517,065 ) $ (12,814,324 ) Other comprehensive income: Unrealized gain on foreign currency translation – 15 Comprehensive loss attributable to Marathon Patent Group, Inc. $ (3,517,065 ) $ (12,814,309 )

MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)