Marathon Patent Group Announces 2019 Fiscal Year End Financial Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) (“Marathon” or “Company”), today announced its operating results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, as published in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

  • Total revenue was $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $1.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.
  • Operating loss improved to approximately $4.2 million (inclusive of non-cash expenses) for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to an operating loss of approximately $12.1 million (inclusive of non-cash expenses) for the year ended December 31, 2018.
  • GAAP net loss improved to $(0.53) per basic and diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $(2.41) the year ended December 31, 2018.
  • Net cash used in operating activities decreased from approximately $8.2 million in 2018 to approximately $3.3 million in 2019, an improvement of approximately $4.9 million.
  • The Company had approximately $0.7 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019.

Merrick Okamoto, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2019 was a year of tremendous volatility in underlying Bitcoin prices. We significantly increased our hash rate through adding to our mining infrastructure and dramatically reduced our costs, the ultimate profitability of Bitcoin mining is still directly tethered to the price of Bitcoin. Our 4th Quarter of 2019 was one of transition as we shut down our Mining operation in October and did not resume full operations until mid-December. While this reduced our 4th quarter revenue, our first 2 months of 2020 were the best on record since we started our Bitcoin Mining operation, producing over $468,000 of revenue from January 1st through February 29th. Then in March, Bitcoin experienced a precipitous decline of over 70%. While Bitcoin mining remains very challenging, we instituted additional cost savings to further reduce our expenses to do our level best to be in a position to profit from any future price appreciation should it come to pass.”

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. Lastly, with the current worldwide situation caused by COVID-19, there can be no assurances as to when we may see any recovery in the bitcoin market, and if so, whether any recovery might be significant.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Name: Jason Assad
Phone: 678-570-6791
Email: [email protected]

MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

       
  December 31,   December 31,
    2019       2018  
       
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 692,963     $ 2,551,171  
Digital currencies     1,141        
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     800,024       464,006  
Total current assets     1,494,128       3,015,177  
       
Other assets:      
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and impairment charges of $6,157,786 and $4,338,931 for December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively     3,754,969       1,034,575  
Right-of-use assets     297,287        
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $136,422 and $65,245 for December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively     1,073,578       1,144,755  
Total other assets     5,125,834       2,179,330  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 6,619,962     $  5,194,507  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 1,238,197     $ 1,235,444  
Mining servers payable     513,700        
Current portion of lease liability     87,959        
Warrant liability     12,849       39,083  
Convertible notes payable           999,106  
Total current liabilities     1,852,705       2,273,633  
Long-term liabilities      
Convertible notes payable     999,106        
Lease liability     120,479        
Total long-term liabilities     1,119,585        
Total liabilities     2,972,290       2,273,633  
       
Commitments and Contingencies      
       
Stockholders’ Equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively            
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 8,458,781 and 6,379,992 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively     846       638  
Additional paid-in capital     109,705,051       105,461,396  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (450,719 )     (450,719 )
Accumulated deficit     (105,607,506 )     (102,090,441 )
Total stockholders’ equity     3,647,672       2,920,874  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 6,619,962     $  5,194,507  
       

MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)

         
         
    For the Years Ended
    December 31,
      2019       2018  
Revenues        
Cryptocurrency mining revenue   $ 1,185,227     $ 1,495,402  
Other revenue           66,970  
Total revenues     1,185,227       1,562,372  
         
Operating costs and expenses        
Cost of revenue     2,482,181       3,351,758  
Impairment of mining equipment           2,222,688  
Impairment of leasehold improvements     447,776        
Compensation and related taxes     1,475,450       1,984,301  
Consulting fees     130,813       639,094  
Professional fees     422,335       1,216,820  
General and administrative     465,783       1,374,047  
Break-up fee – issuance of shares to GBV           2,850,000  
Total operating expenses     5,424,338       13,638,708  
Operating loss     (4,239,111 )     (12,076,336 )
Other income (expenses)        
Other income     181,995       112,471  
Foreign exchange (loss) gain     (11,873 )     28,918  
Realized gain (loss) on sale of digital currencies     36,092       (152,485 )
Change in fair value of warrant liability     26,234       1,699,522  
Change in fair value of mining payable     507,862        
Amortization of debt discount           (2,290,028 )
Interest income     33,651       14,230  
Interest expense     (51,915 )     (81,482 )
Total other income (expenses)     722,046       (668,854 )
Loss before income taxes   $ (3,517,065 )   $ (12,745,190 )
Income tax expense           (69,134 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders   $ (3,517,065 )   $ (12,814,324 )
         
Net loss per share, basic and diluted:   $ (0.53 )   $ (2.41 )
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted:     6,664,238       5,315,944  
         
         
Net loss   $ (3,517,065 )   $ (12,814,324 )
Other comprehensive income:        
Unrealized gain on foreign currency translation           15  
Comprehensive loss attributable to Marathon Patent Group, Inc.   $ (3,517,065 )   $ (12,814,309 )

MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

       
       
  For the Years Ended
  December 31,
      2019       2018  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES      
Net loss   $ (3,517,065 )   $ (12,814,324 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) operating activities:      
Depreciation     923,304       2,003,695  
Amortization of patents and website     71,177       66,017  
Realized (gain) loss on sale of digital currencies     (36,092 )     152,485  
Change in fair value of warrant liability     (26,234 )     (1,699,522 )
Change in fair value of mining payable     (507,862 )      
Impairment of mining equipment           2,222,688  
Impairment of leasehold improvements     447,776        
Stock based compensation     933,682       1,425,683  
Amortization of debt discount           2,290,028  
Amortization of right-of-use assets     82,840        
Bad debt allowance           6,826  
Break-up fee – issuance of shares to GBV           2,850,000  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Digital currencies     (1,185,227 )     (1,495,402 )
Lease liability     (72,548 )      
Litigation liability           (2,150,000 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (435,159 )     (371,151 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     2,753       (725,594 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (3,318,655 )     (8,238,571 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES      
Sale of digital currencies     1,220,178       1,342,917  
Acquisition of patents           (250,000 )
Purchase of property and equipment     (5,225 )     (5,251,719 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     1,214,953       (4,158,802 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES      
Proceeds from issuance of common stock/At-the-market offering     255,893        
Offering costs for the issuance of common stock/At-the-market offering     (10,399 )      
Net cash provided by financing activities     245,494        
       
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes           15  
       
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (1,858,208 )     (12,397,358 )
Cash and cash equivalents — beginning of period     2,551,171       14,948,529  
Cash and cash equivalents — end of period   $ 692,963     $ 2,551,171  
       
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities:      
Par value adjustment due to reverse split   $ 1     $  
Conversion of Series E Preferred Stock to common stock   $     $ 551  
Common stock issued for acquisition of patents   $     $ 960,000  
Common stock issued for purchase of assets   $ 3,064,687     $  
Common stock issued for note conversion   $     $ 3,055,588  
Restricted stock issuance   $ 15     $ 44  
Mining servers payable   $ 1,021,562     $  
Warrants exercised into common shares   $     $ 55,791  
