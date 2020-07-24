Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Marathon Patent Group Announces Pricing of $6.0 Million Upsized Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

Marathon Patent Group Announces Pricing of $6.0 Million Upsized Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:MARA) (“Marathon” or “Company”) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 6,666,667 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $0.90 per share.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The gross proceeds of this offering are expected to be approximately $6.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Marathon and excluding the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes and to fund ongoing operations and expansion of its business.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 28, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Marathon has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 999,999 shares of common stock, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-239534) relating to the shares of common stock being offered was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 23, 2020 and an additional registration statement on Form S-1 filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) (File No. 333-240062) which became automatically effective on July 23, 2020. Copies of the preliminary prospectus and, when available, copies of the final prospectus, relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by calling (646) 975-6996 or by emailing [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested are risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

Name: Jason Assad
Phone: 678-570-6791
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.