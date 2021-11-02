Maravai LifeSciences Announces November 2021 Investor Conference Schedule

Breaking News
2 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, is scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor conferences during the month of November.

On November 17, 2021, Kevin Herde, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel Healthcare Conference at 10:20 a.m. PT.

On November 30, 2021, Kevin Herde, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Nasdaq Investor Conference at 7:00 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available to all interested parties on the Maravai Lifesciences investor relations website at http://investors.maravai.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available shortly after the completion of each event on the Maravai investor relations website.

About Maravai
Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologic safety testing to many of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies. For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.

CONTACT: Contact Information:
Media Contact: Sara Michelmore
MacDougall Advisors
+1 781-235-3060
maravai@macbiocom.com

Investor Contact: Deb Hart
Maravai LifeSciences
+ 1 858-988-5917
ir@maravai.com

