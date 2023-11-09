SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of November.

On November 14, 2023, at 10:55 a.m. EST, Trey Martin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Kevin Herde, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel Healthcare Conference, 2023, being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, in New York City, NY.

On November 16, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. GMT, Trey Martin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Kevin Herde, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, 2023, being held at the Waldorf Hilton, in London, England.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available to all interested parties on the Maravai LifeSciences Investor Relations website, under News & Events. An archived version of the webcasts will also be available on the Maravai website following the completion of each event.

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapies companies.

