Conditions 8C to 12C above average across large parts of Australia’s north, with little reprieve for storm-ravaged areasA severe heatwave is expected to affect parts of Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia heading into the new year.Large swathes have been put on alert, with conditions 8C to 12C above average. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- Marble Bar to reach 49C as severe heatwave grips parts of Queensland, NT and WA - December 29, 2023
- Sam Bankman-Fried will not face second trial after multibillion-dollar crypto fraud conviction - December 29, 2023
- Milei says Argentina will not be joining Brics bloc in policy reversal - December 29, 2023