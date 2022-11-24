The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Marble Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Marble Market ” By Product (White Marble, Black Marble, Yellow Marble, Red Marble, Green Marble, Others), By Application (Construction, Statuary and Monuments, Furniture, Others), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Marble Market size was valued at USD 52.90 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 68.62 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Marble Market ”

202 – Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Marble Market Overview

Marble is a naturally occurring substance that is made up of calcite and dolomite. Marble is generally present in white color. But it can also have other colors due to pigmentation caused by chemicals such as bitumen, iron oxide, and clay minerals. Because of its white color and radiant finish, marble has a huge demand in the market. Marble can effectively restrict water damage but can experience dullness in color in the presence of an acidic atmosphere.

Marble is in high demand in the construction industry because of its applications such as pavements, stairs, external walls, floor coverings, etc. Its high demand, mainly in developing countries, is expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. Besides the construction industry, marble is also widely used in grinding, agriculture, and as a calcium supplement for cattle. These applications are expected to significantly boost the marble market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Marble Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Jiangxi Rare Earth Corp., HELLENIC GRANITE Co., Santucci Group S.r.l., Milestone Marble & Granite Ltd., and The Marble Factory Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Marble Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Marble Market, By Product White Marble Black Marble Yellow Marble Red Marble Green Marble Others

Marble Market, By Application Construction Statuary and Monuments Furniture Others

Marble Market, By Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



