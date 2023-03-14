NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new report on the global marble market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including current trends, growth drivers, challenges, and future outlook. The report is now available for purchase on the IndexBox website, with trial access to the platform’s market data also available: https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-marble-building-stone-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

According to the report, the global marble market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2022 to 2030. The growth is driven by increasing demand for marble in the construction and architecture industries, as well as rising demand for luxury and decorative products.

Key growth drivers of the market include the growth of the construction industry, increasing preference for natural stone, and growth in the demand for marble in emerging economies. However, challenges facing the industry include environmental concerns, transportation costs, and the availability of substitutes.

The report also identifies factors affecting demand, including urbanization, population growth, and economic development. The major consuming industries of marble include construction, architecture, and home decor. These industries have a significant impact on the growth of the marble market.

The report predicts that the Asia Pacific region will continue to dominate the market in the coming years, due to increasing construction activities and urbanization.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific marble market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030. China and India are the major players in the region, with major companies including Xiamen Wanlistone Stock Co., Ltd., Eastern Marble & Granite Supply Inc., and Snow White Marble Co. Ltd.

North America

The North American marble market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for marble in the construction industry is increasing due to its durability and aesthetic appeal. The US is the largest market in the region, with major players including Polycor Inc., Dimpomar, and Levantina.

Europe

The European marble market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2030. The region is the largest exporter of marble, with Italy being the major player. The demand for marble in the region is driven by the construction industry, as well as the home decor and luxury industries. Major players in the region include Polycor Inc., Levantina, and Vetter Stone Company.

Middle East and Africa

The Middle East and Africa marble market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2030. The region is a major exporter of marble, with Turkey being the largest player. The demand for marble in the region is driven by the construction industry, as well as the home decor and luxury industries. Major players in the region include Polycor Inc., Levantina, and Vetter Stone Company.

Key statistics from the report include the global marble market size, market share by region, and market share by application. The report also includes a list of the largest manufacturers in the industry, such as Levantina, Polycor Inc., and Vetter Stone Company.

For more information on the report, visit https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-marble-building-stone-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

Keywords: Marble market, IndexBox, Market analysis, Market trends, Growth drivers.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor, IndexBox media@indexbox.io