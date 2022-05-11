Marc Barnes Joins UNCF’s Office of the President as SVP, Principal Gifts Officer

Washington, D.C., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UNCF leadership is pleased to announce that Marc A. Barnes, Ph.D., CFRE will join UNCF’s Office of the President as Senior Vice President, Principal Gifts, working directly with UNCF President & CEO Michael L. Lomax, Ph.D., to strengthen financial support for strategic impact initiatives.

Barnes comes to UNCF from Dillard University, one of UNCF’s 37 historically Black college and university (HBCU) member institutions, where he served as vice president for Institutional Advancement since February 2013.

This new senior vice president role builds on UNCF’s significant fundraising resolve, unprecedented success, and momentum. Since 2020, the organization has raised nearly $500 million to strengthen its network of HBCU member institutions and support students.

In his new leadership role, Barnes will partner directly with Lomax on the president’s strategic fundraising activities and lead a team identifying opportunities to broaden UNCF’s philanthropic revenue.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Dr. Barnes to our team,” said Lomax. “He joins us at a pivotal moment as we work to expand our mission beyond scholarships, to strengthen the institutions themselves, and to uplift the entire HBCU educational system. Marc’s significant fundraising experience, knowledge of the landscape, relationships with HBCU leaders, and intense discipline will be enormous assets to UNCF as we move into our exciting new chapter.”

“UNCF has long been the leader in supporting and elevating Black students in higher education,” said Barnes. “I’m looking forward to partnering with Dr. Lomax and UNCF in its extraordinary legacy and bright future.”

Barnes will officially start in his new role on June 1.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

