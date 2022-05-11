Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Marc Barnes Joins UNCF’s Office of the President as SVP, Principal Gifts Officer

Marc Barnes Joins UNCF’s Office of the President as SVP, Principal Gifts Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Washington, D.C., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UNCF leadership is pleased to announce that Marc A. Barnes, Ph.D., CFRE will join UNCF’s Office of the President as Senior Vice President, Principal Gifts, working directly with UNCF President & CEO Michael L. Lomax, Ph.D., to strengthen financial support for strategic impact initiatives.

Barnes comes to UNCF from Dillard University, one of UNCF’s 37 historically Black college and university (HBCU) member institutions, where he served as vice president for Institutional Advancement since February 2013.

This new senior vice president role builds on UNCF’s significant fundraising resolve, unprecedented success, and momentum. Since 2020, the organization has raised nearly $500 million to strengthen its network of HBCU member institutions and support students.

In his new leadership role, Barnes will partner directly with Lomax on the president’s strategic fundraising activities and lead a team identifying opportunities to broaden UNCF’s philanthropic revenue.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Dr. Barnes to our team,” said Lomax. “He joins us at a pivotal moment as we work to expand our mission beyond scholarships, to strengthen the institutions themselves, and to uplift the entire HBCU educational system. Marc’s significant fundraising experience, knowledge of the landscape, relationships with HBCU leaders, and intense discipline will be enormous assets to UNCF as we move into our exciting new chapter.”

“UNCF has long been the leader in supporting and elevating Black students in higher education,” said Barnes. “I’m looking forward to partnering with Dr. Lomax and UNCF in its extraordinary legacy and bright future.”

Barnes will officially start in his new role on June 1.

                                                                             ###

 

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

 

CONTACT: Monique LeNoir
United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF)
202-810-0231
monique.lenoir@uncf.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.