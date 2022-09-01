Margareta Mahlstedt is appointed Vice President, Area East, at Porsche Cars North America She will succeed John Cappella who today takes up the role of President and CEO of Porsche Cars Canada.

Atlanta, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Margareta Mahlstedt, Vice President, Customer Experience, is set to take up a new role as Vice President, Area East, at Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) effective October 1, 2022. She will succeed John Cappella who today takes up the role of President and CEO of Porsche Cars Canada.

“This represents a new opportunity for me, and one I am honored to be taking up. I am grateful for John Cappella’s leadership in the role as he hands over responsibility – the business in Area East is in great shape,” said Mahlstedt. “My experience at Porsche, which now spans two continents and three separate business areas, has equipped me well for the future and the many aspects of this new role I am looking forward to.”

“Margareta has made a profound difference to our business and support of, and commitment to, our customers since she joined us,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “From day one, she devoted her formidable energy and experience to making a difference. This included establishing a new customer commitment center dedicated to supporting Porsche owners to a higher standard than ever before in addition to continuing to drive improvements across our sales and service delivery across our dealer network. This new role is a natural and exciting step in which her already keen focus on supporting our customers will be of great benefit.”

Mahlstedt joined PCNA in October 2021 after heading Marketing for Porsche Cars Great Britain. As Vice President of Customer Experience, Mahlstedt was responsible for CRM practices, customer satisfaction, market research, sales and product training, and overseeing Porsche Contact Center operations. Her replacement will be announced shortly.

Mahlstedt had previously held leadership roles across the marketing and public relations sectors for Porsche Cars Canada, Volvo Cars of Canada and BMW Group Canada. She received a B.A. from Western University and an M.B.A. from Copenhagen Business School.

Attachment

Margareta Mahlstedt is appointed Vice President, Area East, at Porsche Cars North America

CONTACT: Marcus Kabel Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 770.290.3843 pr@porsche.us