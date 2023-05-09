NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new report on the global margarine and shortening market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, including a detailed overview of the major consuming industries and key growth drivers and challenges. Trial access to market data is also available on the IndexBox platform https://www.indexbox.io/

The report offers a market forecast until 2030, which predicts steady growth in the industry. This growth is driven by factors such as increasing demand for convenience foods and changing consumer preferences for healthier food options. However, factors such as government regulations and increasing health concerns regarding the consumption of fats are expected to challenge the growth of the industry.

The global margarine and shortening market has experienced steady growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the rising demand for bakery products, increasing consumer preference for low-fat and low-cholesterol food products, and the growing foodservice industry. This report provides an overview of the margarine and shortening market by segment, end-user, and region.

End-User Analysis

The margarine and shortening market serves various end-users, including:

Food Processing Industry: This end-user segment primarily consists of bakery and confectionery manufacturers, which use margarine and shortening as essential ingredients in products such as bread , cakes, pastries, and biscuits. Foodservice Industry: This segment includes restaurants, cafes, hotels, and catering services that use margarine and shortening for cooking and baking purposes. Retail Sector: This end-user segment comprises supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores that sell margarine and shortening products directly to consumers for household use.

Regional Analysis

The global margarine and shortening market can be analyzed across the following regions:

North America: The United States and Canada are major markets in this region, characterized by a high consumption of bakery products and a well-established foodservice industry. Europe: Key countries in this region include Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, where margarine and shortening are widely used in the bakery and confectionery sectors. Asia-Pacific: This region, comprising countries such as China, India, and Japan, is witnessing rapid growth in the margarine and shortening market due to rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and growing demand for bakery products. Latin America: The margarine and shortening market in this region, which includes countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, is driven by the expanding food processing and foodservice industries. Middle East & Africa: Although the market in this region is relatively smaller compared to other regions, it is expected to grow in the coming years, primarily due to the increasing demand for bakery products and the growth of the foodservice sector.

The major market players

Unilever Bunge Limited Cargill Wilmar International Associated British Foods Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Ventura Foods Richardson International Fuji Oil Holdings Conagra Brands

The report is available for purchase on the IndexBox website, and trial access to market data is also available.

