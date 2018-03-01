Maria Contreras-Sweet says she has clinched deal for Weinstein Co assets

(Reuters) – Former Obama administration official Maria Contreras-Sweet said on Thursday that she had reached an agreement with the New York State Attorney General’s office to purchase assets from the Weinstein Company in order to launch a new firm.
