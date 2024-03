Marianne Williamson surprised Democratic insiders by coming in second behind President Biden in multiple states.

Williamson unsuspended her Democratic primary campaign on Wednesday after coming in second ahead of Biden challenger Rep. Dean Phillips in Michigan.

She managed to score second place in multiple states on Super Tuesday, including Arkansas, California, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Vermont.

While Williamson failed to scoop up any delegates – and Biden domi

