NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marigold, a global martech leader focused on delivering relationship marketing solutions that help marketers acquire, grow and retain customers, today introduced an expanded and restructured Global Strategy and Services division that combines the professional services teams of its integrated product suite of cross-channel email and martech solutions under the Marigold brand.

This expanded Strategy and Services division brings together the services teams, relationship marketing strategists and industry experts across Marigold’s purpose-built solutions to deliver white-glove services and strategic support for marketing teams around the world. The newly unified team of experts takes a customer-centric and technology-agnostic approach that supports marketers across the full consumer lifecycle, empowering brands with custom and personalized relationship marketing campaigns, enhanced zero-party data acquisition and enrichment programs, interactive digital experiences and loyalty programs across key industries.

“Our goal at Marigold is not just to be a strategic technology partner that delivers the tools and solutions businesses need to execute relationship marketing at scale. We do that – and we’re great at it – but what we really want is to be a strategic business partner to our customers by providing the hands-on, strategic expertise and industry knowledge needed to ensure the success of our customers’ programs,” said Micki Howl, Chief Operating Officer of Marigold. “We are thrilled to expand our Strategy and Services division to support business growth for marketing teams around the world. Under Jamshed Mughal’s leadership and our team of strategists and industry experts, we are in a unique position to help brands of all sizes build long-lasting relationships with their customers and achieve long-term success.”

Marigold has promoted Jamshed Mughal to the position of Global SVP of Strategy and Services to lead the division. Mughal was previously Global Head of Enterprise Strategy and Architecture. He brings 20 years of experience in customer-facing roles, delivering transformative marketing strategies and solutions to clients, helping transform the services divisions for companies like Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Microsoft and with agency groups, Wunderman and Havas. As part of the expanded division, Mughal leads a global team with expertise in key industries including retail, franchise, media and publishing, restaurants, agencies and professional services firms, higher education, nonprofits, travel, entertainment and more.

“The primary mission of the Marigold Global Strategy and Services division is to serve as a true partner for our customers with the solutions, strategic support, white-glove service and deep industry expertise needed to build loyalty and meaningful relationships with consumers around the globe,” said Mughal. “By putting customers at the heart of our business, this division will focus on delivering a first-class client experience across all touchpoints, and provide extensive resources and support throughout the customer journey. This customer-first approach means clients will gain maximum value from the full suite of Marigold’s relationship marketing solutions to grow, scale and future-proof their businesses.”

As part of this expansion, Michele Fitzpatrick has joined Marigold as the Vice President of Strategic Services reporting to Mughal. Fitzpatrick is an experienced CX consultant and CRM strategist with more than 20 years of experience leading high-performance strategy and services teams focused on helping some of the best brands in the world create meaningful and profitable relationships with their customers at-scale and across channels. She previously held strategy leadership roles at CRM agencies and martech organizations including Acxiom, MRM//McCann and Harte Hanks, serving clients in retail, travel, media, healthcare and financial services.

“I’m excited to join Jamshed and the Marigold Global Strategy and Services team to help marketers develop and deliver more impactful personalized experiences across the buyer journey, and to drive the best outcomes for their consumers and their brands,” said Fitzpatrick. “There has truly never been a better time for marketers to lean in on personalizing the customer experience. Marigold’s relationship marketing solutions, enhanced with this expanded strategy and services support, provides a powerful combination of technology and know-how to help marketers thrive in a complex and evolving marketplace.”

Marigold’s deep industry expertise matched with cross-channel relationship marketing solutions enable brands to create meaningful relationships with consumers that are built to last.

About Marigold

Marigold is a global pioneer in relationship marketing, providing tailored, industry-specific martech solutions to over 40,000 businesses around the world. With Campaign Monitor, Cheetah Digital, Emma, Sailthru, Selligent, and Vuture under one roof, Marigold delivers the technology and expertise marketers need to grow relationships, grow revenue, and ultimately grow their businesses. Find out more at MeetMarigold.com.

