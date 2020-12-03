Marijuana Company of America and Cannabis Global in Joint Shareholder Letter Addressing National Cannabis Market

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. (“MCOA” or the “Company”) (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, today announced a joint letter to shareholders of the Company and its recent share exchange partner Cannabis Global, Inc.

Dear Shareholders of Marijuana Company of America and Cannabis Global:

As we have discussed with many of you, Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC:MCOA) and Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC:CBGL) recently entered into an agreement where each became the largest shareholder of the other. Thus, CBGL owns 650 million shares of MCOA and MCOA owns just over 7.2 million shares of CBGL. The Companies engaged in this transaction to promote the growing common interests and collaborations between these two pioneering cannabis and CBD operations.

Both companies have recently enhanced their programs to maximize shareholder value. MCOA is aggressively overhauling its marketing strategy, rapidly expanding its product line’s geographic reach, and revamping its capital and debt structures. The two companies have agreed to collaborate in several areas, including expanding product offerings in Europe and Latin America and developing Cannabis Global’s Project Varin designed to discover and market new methods to infuse hemp extracts and cannabis into food, beverages, and other consumer products.

Both companies have big plans for 2021. We are thrilled you have chosen to join in our journey to enhance shareholder value as the hemp and cannabis industries move into 2021. Next year will likely be another year of strong growth for market participants and the sector’s investors.

Here is a summary of our plans through the end of 2020 and into 2021:

Marijuana Company of America (OTC:MCOA):

Throughout 2021, investors should expect the Company to continue to revitalize and expand its marketing efforts relative to the innovative hempSMART product line, with a strong emphasis on further enhancing our already strong product quality among consumers.

MCOA has taken significant strides to address convertible debt levels, having cycled through nearly half of our legacy debt. While there is still more work to do in this area, we are committed to continuing the transition from debt financing to equity financing, which is far less dilutive for all stakeholders in the Company. Our recently effective S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission is a big step in the right direction.

Cannabis Global (OTC:CBGL):

National Market Focus: Cannabis Global is on the move relative to product innovation. The emphasis moving forward for the Company will be to target what will likely be the new National cannabis market as the incoming Biden/Harris administration moves toward nationwide cannabis legalization.

National Market for Secure Cannabis Transport: CBGL has acquired Ethos Technology, LLC and its proprietary ultra-secure cannabis transport system. While the California market alone is likely large enough to support a robust market for this innovative product line, CBGL is also eyeing the likely upcoming market for interstate transport of cannabis and the numerous tracking, security, and administrative challenges the market expansion will present.

Hemp You Can Feel™ Product Line: The Hemp You Can Feel™ product line is based on one of the most innovative hemp infusion technologies in the marketplace – a unique process where honey bees are provided cannabinoids which the bees use to make a unique non-infused, water-soluble compound, which is used to infuse non-alcoholic cocktail mixers, coffee products and the unique line of organic and artificial sweeteners. Sales of these lines are being driven by the third party platforms, including Amazon, which has accepted several shipments in increasing size. The technology partner for this innovative line is Phyto Pharma, LTD of Israel.

National Market for Infusion Technologies – Project Varin: CBGL has made great strides on the intellectual property front, with four provisional and one non-provisional patent filing on new methods to infuse cannabinoids into foods, beverages, and consumer products. CBGL has recently completed product development on what is believed to be the industry’s first food-grade cannabinoid nano formations designed to rewrite the cost and efficiency equation for the coming nationwide cannabinoid infusion marketplace. Cannabis Global expects to soon begin announcing a series of new products based on this innovative platform with additional non-provisional patent filings expected over the coming weeks.

While this is only a brief summary of where each Company is moving, rest assured both Companies have established strong plans to keep our investors informed. Investors in MCOA and CBGL can expect robust news flow over the coming months, as these strategies move forward.

We encourage you to reach out to us to let us how we are doing or to express any concerns you have. Our management teams look forward to hearing from you.

