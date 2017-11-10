Marijuana Investors Hear Pitches from Dozens of Start-ups in Vegas Nov 12-14

Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On the heels of the makers of Corona making a $190 million investment into a cannabis company, more than 200 high net-worth investors from around the world will gather in Toronto at the Arcview Investor Forum next week to consider opportunities from dozens of promising cannabis companies in a “Shark Tank” like format. The Arcview Investor Network includes more than 600 accredited investor members who have put more than $155 million behind 165 cannabis-related companies.

Taking place at The M Resort for two days beginning Monday, November 13th and Tuesday, November 14th, investors will be reviewing pitches from dozens of companies who competed fiercely for the slots from an initial field of hundreds of applicants. Krishna Andavolu, host and executive producer of VICE’s Weediquette, will deliver a keynote speech. Athletes For Care co-founders Jake Plummer, Nate Jackson, and Eben Britton (NFL) and Riley Cote (NHL) will be participating in a panel discussing cannabis and its role in professional sports.

“Marijuana sales just began in Nevada, the party capital of the world. And they are about to start in California, the 6th largest economy in the world. Not far behind will be Canada, the 10th largest economy in the world. To say that investors and entrepreneurs are salivating over this, would be a bold understatement. Arcview is where they are placing their bets,” said Troy Dayton, CEO and co-founder of The Arcview Group.

To get a sense of what to expect at Arcview see this short video.

Who : The Arcview Investor Network and dozens of promising cannabis companies.

: The Arcview Investor Network and dozens of promising cannabis companies. What : A few select media representatives will be invited to witness presentations from pitching companies. Throughout the day, select reporters will be able to interview high net worth investors who have recently invested in the sector or are considering it, companies that have recently been funded, and elected officials that support legalization.

: A few select media representatives will be invited to witness presentations from pitching companies. Throughout the day, select reporters will be able to interview high net worth investors who have recently invested in the sector or are considering it, companies that have recently been funded, and elected officials that support legalization. When : Monday, November 13th and Tuesday, November 14th from approximately 9:00AM – 4:00PM

: Monday, November 13th and Tuesday, November 14th from approximately 9:00AM – 4:00PM Where : The M Resort, 12300 S Las Vegas Blvd, Henderson, NV 89044

: The M Resort, 12300 S Las Vegas Blvd, Henderson, NV 89044 How: Members of the media must apply for press credentials by emailing [email protected]

About The Arcview Group

Founded in 2010, The Arcview Group is responsible for a number of groundbreaking ventures in the cannabis industry. The Arcview Investor Network includes more than 600 accredited investors who have put more than $155 million behind 165 companies. Arcview Market Research co-produces the State of Legal Marijuana Markets report with BDS Analytics, which is the most oft-cited market data report. In 2015 Arcview became a partner in Canopy, the first seed-stage mentor-driven business accelerator. Arcview is also co-founder of Cannasure Insurance Services, the leading provider of business insurance to the cannabis industry. Forbes Magazine recently named Arcview among the top 5 financial firms in the cannabis sector.

Some of the people expected to attend and available for interviews include:

Krishna Andavolu, host and executive producer of Weediquette, a documentary chronicling the politics, culture, and economics of marijuana that airs on VICELAND, the TV channel from VICE Media.

Troy Dayton, Co-founder and CEO of The Arcview Group, board member of the Marijuana Policy Project and the National Cannabis Industry Association. Co-founder of Students for Sensible Drug Policy. Named by Fortune Magazine, International Business Times, and Details Magazine in their lists of most influential people in the cannabis industry.

Steve DeAngelo, executive director of Harborside Health Centers, star of Discovery Channel’s hit show Weed Wars, author of new book The Cannabis Manifesto, co-founder and President of The ArcView Group, co-founder of the first cannabis testing lab, Steep Hill.

Jake Plummer, former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback playing ten seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos. Co-founder of Athletes For Care and NFL League Ambassadors.

Jeanne Sullivan, co-founder of StarVest Partners, a venture capital firm in NYC, and long time tech investor. Cited by Forbes as “one of the women venture capitalists changing the world – grooming the next generation of female entrepreneurs.”

Rick Kimball, Managing Member of Samphire Capital Management, a venture capital and private equity firm based in San Francisco, former partner at Goldman Sachs and current Trustee of the Brookings Institution and The Lambert Center for the Study of Medicinal Cannabis and Hemp at Thomas Jefferson University.

Riley Cote, former NHL left winger with the Philadelphia Flyers and founder of Hemp Heals Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting hemp/cannabis as a viable renewable resource. Riley is also a co-founder of Athletes For Care and NHL League Ambassador.

Eben Britton, former NFL offensive lineman with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears, co-founder of Be Trū Organics™, a hemp extracts product line and co-founder of Athletes For Care and NFL League Ambassadors.

Nate Jackson, former NFL tight end with the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers and New York Times best-selling author of Slow Getting Up. Nate is an outspoken cannabis advocate and co-founder of Athletes For Care and NFL League Ambassadors

Tom Adams, Editor-In-Chief of Arcview Market Research, and lead researcher for the soon to be released 5th edition of the State of Legal Marijuana Markets co-produced with BDS Analytics. Tom has projected the growth curves for a number of business booms over the last few decades.

Ruth Epstein, former investment banker with Goldman Sachs, co-founder of BGP Advisors, a business and financial advisory firm servicing the cannabis industry.

Patrick Rea, Managing Director of Canopy, a seed-stage, mentor-driven business accelerator partnered with Arcview and serving the cannabis industry since 2014 that has made 90+ investments in the cannabis sector.

Emily Paxhia, Managing Director of Poseidon Asset Management, a hedge fund for the cannabis industry. Poseidon has invested in many cannabis-related companies.

Kellen O’Keefe, SVP of Business Development at MedMen, a leading cannabis management and investment firm based in Los Angeles

Event sponsors include: Marijuana Business Daily, MJ Holdings, Invictus, BDS Analytics, Cannasure Insurance Services, Canopy, Marijuana Policy Project, New Frontier, National Cannabis Industry Association, Willow Industries, MedMen, Canna Advisors, Green Farm Medical, Green Coast Industries, Inner Spirit Holdings, Magu Capital, Magical Butter, Donahue Fitzgerald, GeekTek, Edible Sciences, and Electrum Partners.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19b2d565-b86f-4296-9e1f-804bda2ed171

CONTACT: Abby Benjamin The Arcview Group 415 714 1736 [email protected]