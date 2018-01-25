Santa Monica, CA, Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marijuana Investors Hear Pitches in Santa Monica Following Start of CA adult use Market

Investors remain energized on the sector despite Sessions’ rescission of the Cole Memo; Eaze CEO Jim Patterson and CA State Officials to address group

Santa Monica, CA – Following the launch of California’s adult-use cannabis sales, more than 200 high net-worth investors from around the world will gather in Los Angeles at the Arcview Investor Forum to consider opportunities from dozens of promising cannabis companies in a “Shark Tank” like format. The Arcview Investor Network includes more than 600 accredited investor members who have put more than $155 million behind 165 cannabis-related companies.

Taking place at Fairmont Miramar for two days beginning Tuesday, January 30th and Wednesday, January 31st, investors will be reviewing pitches from companies who competed fiercely for the slots. Jim Patterson, CEO of Eaze, will deliver a keynote speech. Eaze is a California-based cannabis delivery service that raised early capital from Arcview’s members and is now the largest technology company in the sector. US Ambassador Jeff Bleich, CA State Treasurer John Chiang, and Bureau of Cannabis Control Chief Lori Ajax will also be addressing this concentrated group of industry leaders.

“With California sales coming on line, Sessions’ rescision of the Cole memo, Vermont becoming the 9th legalization state, and New Jersey and Canada’s impending legalization there has never been a better moment for a curated group of top investors, entrepreneurs, market researchers and regulators to get in a room together to both figure out and make investments into the future of the fastest growing industry in North America,” said Troy Dayton, CEO and co-founder of The Arcview Group.

To get a sense of what to expect at Arcview see this short video.

Who: The Arcview Investor Network and dozens of promising cannabis companies.

What: A few select media representatives will be invited to witness presentations from pitching companies. Throughout the day, select reporters will be able to interview high net worth investors who have recently invested in the sector or are considering it, companies that have recently been funded, and elected officials that support legalization.

When: Tuesday, January 30th and Wednesday, January 31st from approximately 9:00AM – 4:00PM

Where: Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, 101 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401

How: Members of the media must apply for press credentials by emailing [email protected]

About The Arcview Group

Founded in 2010, The Arcview Group is responsible for a number of groundbreaking ventures in the cannabis industry. The Arcview Investor Network includes more than 600 accredited investors who have put more than $155 million behind 165 companies. Arcview Market Research co-produces the State of Legal Marijuana Markets report with BDS Analytics, which is the most oft-cited market data report. In 2015 Arcview became a partner in Canopy, the first seed-stage mentor-driven business accelerator. Arcview is also co-founder of Cannasure Insurance Services, the leading provider of business insurance to the cannabis industry. Forbes Magazine recently named Arcview among the top 5 financial firms in the cannabis sector.

Some of the people expected to attend and available for interviews include:

Jim Patterson, CEO of Eaze, the largest technology company in the cannabis sector. Jim was formerly Chief Product Officer of Yammer, a company acquired by Microsoft for $1.2 billion.

Troy Dayton, Co-founder and CEO of The Arcview Group, board member of the Marijuana Policy Project and the National Cannabis Industry Association. Co-founder of Students for Sensible Drug Policy. Named by Fortune Magazine, International Business Times, and Details Magazine in their lists of most influential people in the cannabis industry.

Steve DeAngelo, executive director of Harborside Health Centers, star of Discovery Channel’s hit show Weed Wars, author of new book The Cannabis Manifesto, co-founder and President of The ArcView Group, co-founder of the first cannabis testing lab, Steep Hill.

Lori Ajax, Chief of California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control responsible for regulating medical and adult-use cannabis distribution and retail in the state. Previously, Chief Ajax served as the Chief Deputy Director for Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

John Chiang, current California State Treasurer and candidate for Governor in 2018. Previously served as California State Controller and on the California Board of Equalization.

Jeff Bleich, former US Ambassador to Australia, launched campaign in 2017 for Lieutenant Governor of California. Currently partner and group CEO of Dentons law firm in San Francisco.

Jeanne Sullivan, co-founder of StarVest Partners, a venture capital firm in NYC, and long time tech investor. Cited by Forbes as “one of the women venture capitalists changing the world – grooming the next generation of female entrepreneurs.”

Rick Kimball, Managing Member of Samphire Capital Management, a venture capital and private equity firm based in San Francisco, former partner at Goldman Sachs and current Trustee of the Brookings Institution and The Lambert Center for the Study of Medicinal Cannabis and Hemp at Thomas Jefferson University.

Tom Adams, Editor-In-Chief of Arcview Market Research, and lead researcher for the soon to be released 5th edition of the State of Legal Marijuana Markets co-produced with BDS Analytics. Tom has projected the growth curves for a number of business booms over the last few decades.

Ruth Epstein, former investment banker with Goldman Sachs, co-founder of BGP Advisors, a business and financial advisory firm servicing the cannabis industry.

Lindy Snider, founder and creator of Lindi Skin, the first ever full line of skincare products for cancer patients and a major investor into the cannabis sector.

Charlie Wilkinson, former iHeart Radio Regional President, transitioned into the cannabis industry 18 months ago, who along with his team, has raised more than $80m to acquire licensed cannabis business in the U.S.

Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Northern Swan Holdings, formerly a Principal at Blackstone who helped build their special situations division into a $18 billion powerhouse, who now leads a team of Ivy League MBA’s formerly from major institutional investment firms who acquire and operate cannabis businesses all over the world.

Patrick Rea, Managing Director of Canopy, a seed-stage, mentor-driven business accelerator partnered with Arcview and serving the cannabis industry since 2014 that has made 90+ investments in the cannabis sector.

Emily Paxhia, Managing Director of Poseidon Asset Management, a hedge fund for the cannabis industry. Poseidon has invested in many cannabis-related companies.

Karen O’Keefe, Director of State Policies for the Marijuana Policy Project. Karen has played a significant role in most of the state-level legislative victories across the U.S. in the last decade.

Event sponsors include: Canopy, BDS Analytics, Steep Hill Labs, Electrum Partners, LeafList, Marijuana Policy Project, MCA Accounting, Lola Lola, AG Gas, Marijuana Business Daily, Telos Cannabis Group, The Goodship, Northern Swan, Ecan, and CHAKRAS.

