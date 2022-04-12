Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / MariMed Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Date

MariMed Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Date

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NORWOOD, Mass., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) (“MariMed” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ending March 31, 2022 on May 10, 2022 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call on May 11, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results.

A webcast will be available and can be accessed via MariMed’s Investor Relations website at www.ir.marimedinc.com. To listen to the live call, please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived on MariMed’s website for approximately 30 days.

About MariMed
MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day, through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty’s Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Kalm Fusion, and others. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Steve West
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: ir@marimedinc.com

Media Contact:
Trailblaze PR
Email: marimed@trailblaze.co

Company Contact:
Howard Schacter
Chief Communications Officer
Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.