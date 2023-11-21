NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Thanksgiving Holiday should be about spending time with family and friends, not worrying about the cost of their turkey. That’s why MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD) is once again donating free turkeys to worthy community organizations where the Company operates, to customers and patients at its 12 owned and operated dispensaries, and to all Company employees.

MariMed is donating over 800 turkeys in the states where it currently operates, including Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Ohio, and Delaware. The Company is working with many worthy food banks and soup kitchens in the markets it serves to help ensure the less fortunate can enjoy a wonderful Thanksgiving meal. In addition to MariMed’s turkey donations, MariMed dispensaries have conducted a food drive throughout November to deliver even more food items to the partner organizations.

“Doing our part to support the communities we serve is an important part of MariMed’s mission to improve people’s lives every day,” said CEO Jon Levine. “This is the third consecutive year of our Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, which has become a wonderful tradition that our entire MariMed family rallies behind. We’re proud that we can help ease the financial burden for so many people at this time of year.”

For More Information Contact:

Investor Relations:

Steve West, Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: ir@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter, Chief Communications Officer

Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007