Announces Expansion of Maryland Footprint With Pending Acquisition of Dispensary in Upper Marlboro

NORWOOD, Mass., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

“I am pleased to report another year of strong operational and financial performance,” said Jon Levine, Chief Executive Officer. “We had a record year with respect to revenue generation, particularly in wholesale, new asset openings, and leveraging our balance sheet strength to secure capital. We reported double-digit revenue growth for the sixth consecutive year and positive adjusted EBITDA for the fourth consecutive year. I believe MariMed stands alone among cannabis companies for the longevity of delivering these strong financial results. We anticipate continuing this track record as the commencement of wholesale operations in Illinois is contributing to a solid start in 2024, positioning us for outsized, long-term growth.”

Financial Highlights1

The following table summarizes the Company’s consolidated financial highlights (in millions, except percentage amounts):

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 38.9 $ 35.8 $ 148.6 $ 134.0 GAAP Gross margin 45 % 44 % 44 % 48 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 46 % 45 % 45 % 48 % GAAP Net (loss) income $ (10.1 ) $ 4.8 $ (16.0 ) $ 13.6 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ 1.4 $ 5.2 $ (0.8 ) $ 22.2 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 5.2 $ 4.5 $ 24.7 $ 32.4 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin 14 % 13 % 17 % 24 %

1 See the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled “Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and in the financials information included herewith.

CONFERENCE CALL

MariMed management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss these results. The conference call may be accessed through MariMed’s Investor Relations website, or by clicking the following link: MRMD Q432 Earnings Call.

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

During the fourth quarter, the Company announced the following developments in the implementation of its strategic growth plan:

October 11: MariMed announced the opening of Thrive Dispensary in Casey, Illinois , marking the fifth dispensary it owns or manages in that state, and the 12th dispensary it owns or manages across its five-state footprint. In response to the state’s request to open as soon as possible, the Company began operating the dispensary from a temporary mobile facility until regulatory approval for a permanent brick-and-mortar facility is received.

, marking the fifth dispensary it owns or manages in that state, and the 12th dispensary it owns or manages across its five-state footprint. In response to the state’s request to open as soon as possible, the Company began operating the dispensary from a temporary mobile facility until regulatory approval for a permanent brick-and-mortar facility is received. November 20: The Company announced a $58.7 million debt refinancing, lowering the Company’s weighted average cost of debt to an industry low 8%. Highlights of the deal include a 10-year term with a fixed 8.4% interest rate for the first five years, and interest-only payments for the initial 12 months. Principal payments calculated on a 20-year amortization schedule will begin in the 13th month and continue for the life of the loan. There are no pre-payment penalties. The deal resulted in ZERO dilution to shareholders – no new equity was issued.

Highlights of the deal include a 10-year term with a fixed 8.4% interest rate for the first five years, and interest-only payments for the initial 12 months. Principal payments calculated on a 20-year amortization schedule will begin in the 13th month and continue for the life of the loan. There are no pre-payment penalties. The deal resulted in ZERO dilution to shareholders – no new equity was issued. December 4: MariMed announced commencement of operations at its new processing facility in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. The state-of-the-art facility contains an extraction lab to produce concentrates and a production kitchen for the manufacture of edibles and other derivative products. Later that month, MariMed’s began selling its branded products through the Company’s five Thrive Dispensary locations in the state, and began state-wide wholesale operations in January, 2024. The co-located cultivation facility is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in 2024.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, the Company announced the following developments:

February 26 : MariMed received Certificate of Occupancy from the Illinois Cannabis Control Commission to commence operations in its permanent brick-and-mortar facility for its Casey, Illinois adult-use dispensary. The Company anticipates transitioning from its temporary facility at the same location and commencing operations in the new facility during the first quarter of 2024.

: to commence operations in its permanent brick-and-mortar facility for its Casey, Illinois adult-use dispensary. The Company anticipates transitioning from its temporary facility at the same location and commencing operations in the new facility during the first quarter of 2024. March 6: MariMed announced expanded Maryland footprint with pending dispensary acquisition in Upper Marlboro. On February 1st, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the operating assets of Our Community Wellness & Compassionate Care Center, Inc, a medical licensed dispensary operator located in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Total considerations were $5.25 million for the acquisition, which is subject to approval by the Maryland Cannabis Administration (“MCA”), will provide the Company with its second owned dispensary in Maryland. Upon MCA approval of the license transfer, MariMed will apply for an adult-use dispensary license to commence recreational dispensary sales.

2024 FINANCIAL TARGETS

MariMed’s full year 2024 financial targets are based on organic growth of its existing operating assets and do not include new revenue-generating projects such as commencing adult-use sales in Ohio, opening the new processing facility in Missouri, opening the new dispensary in Maryland, or acquiring other operating assets or licenses. The Company believes this more conservative approach to offering financial targets will allow investors and analysts to focus on key operating milestones versus discussions about issues outside the Company’s control such as construction or regulatory delays. As such, the Company’s full year 2024 financial targets are:

Revenue growth of 5% to 7%;

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA growth of 0% to 2%; and

Capital expenditures of $10 million.

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

MariMed’s management uses several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of its business, and making operating decisions, planning and forecasting future periods. The Company has provided in this release several non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Gross margin, Non-GAAP Net income (loss), Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin, as supplements to Revenue, Gross margin, Net (loss) income and other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in reviewing and assessing the performance of the Company, and when planning and forecasting future periods, as they provide meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of its operating business performance. In addition, the Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods and for financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes that investors and analysts benefit from considering non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s financial results and its ongoing business, as it allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business. In particular, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is used by many investors and analysts themselves, along with other metrics, to compare financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

As there are no standardized methods of calculating non-GAAP financial measures, the Company’s calculations may differ from those used by analysts, investors and other companies, even those within the cannabis industry, and therefore may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others.

Management defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as income from operations, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the following items:

depreciation of fixed assets;

amortization of acquired intangible assets;

Impairment or write-downs of intangible assets;

stock-based compensation;

legal settlements; and

acquisition-related and other expenses.

For further information, please refer to the publicly available financial filings available on MariMed’s Investor Relations website, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website.

ABOUT MARIMED

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty’s Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, InHouse, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy, which are trademarks of MariMed Inc. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

IMPORTANT CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to several risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including without limitation statements regarding projected financial results for 2023, including management’s belief that it will have its fourth consecutive year of positive operating cash flow, anticipated openings of dispensaries and facilities, timing of regulatory approvals, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “expectations”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, and other similar language, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and assumptions regarding our business, timing of regulatory approvals, the ability to obtain new licenses, business prospects and strategic growth plan, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, including, among others, reductions in customer spending, our ability to recruit and retain key personnel, and disruptions from the integration efforts of acquired companies.

These factors are not intended to be an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and results of operations. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company’s services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement, and changes in the economic environment. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing these forward-looking statements, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

For More Information Contact:

Investor Relations:

Steve West, Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (781) 277-0007

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter, Chief Communications Officer

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (781) 277-0007

MariMed Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,645 $ 9,737 Accounts receivable, net 7,199 4,157 Inventory 25,306 19,477 Deferred rents receivable 630 704 Notes receivable, current portion 52 2,637 Investments, current portion 88 123 Due from related parties 105 29 Other current assets 3,407 7,282 Total current assets 51,432 44,146 Property and equipment, net 89,103 71,641 Intangible assets, net 17,012 14,201 Goodwill 11,993 8,079 Investments, net of current portion 221 — Notes receivable, net of current portion 814 7,467 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,716 4,931 Finance lease right-of-use assets 3,295 713 Other assets 12,537 1,024 Total assets $ 196,123 $ 152,202 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Mortgages and notes payable, current portion $ 723 $ 3,774 Accounts payable 9,001 6,626 Accrued expenses and other 3,549 3,091 Income taxes payable 14,434 11,489 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,945 1,273 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 1,210 237 Total current liabilities 30,862 26,490 Mortgages and notes payable, net of current portion 65,652 25,943 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 8,455 4,173 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,140 461 Other liabilities 100 100 Total liabilities 107,209 57,167 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity: Series B convertible preferred stock 14,725 14,725 Series C convertible preferred stock 4,275 23,000 Total mezzanine equity 19,000 37,725 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 375 341 Common stock subscribed but not issued — 39 Additional paid-in capital 171,144 142,365 Accumulated deficit (99,955 ) (83,924 ) Noncontrolling interests (1,650 ) (1,511 ) Total stockholders’ equity 69,914 57,310 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity $ 196,123 $ 152,202

MariMed Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 38,899 $ 35,830 $ 148,598 $ 134,010 Cost of revenue 21,582 20,018 82,679 70,053 Gross profit 17,317 15,812 65,919 63,957 Gross margin 44.5 % 44.1 % 44.4 % 47.7 % Operating expenses: Personnel 6,421 4,234 22,612 14,404 Marketing and promotion 1,580 882 5,977 3,736 General and administrative 6,612 3,845 22,132 20,735 Acquisition-related and other 48 64 695 961 Bad debt 245 3,698 118 3,752 Total operating expenses 14,906 12,723 51,534 43,588 Income from operations 2,411 3,089 14,385 20,369 Interest and other (expense) income: Interest expense (1,558 ) (422 ) (9,185 ) (1,693 ) Interest income 27 239 270 959 Loss on extinguishment of debt (10,431 ) — (10,431 ) — Other expense, net (79 ) (151 ) (1,635 ) (127 ) Total interest and other expense, net (12,041 ) (334 ) (20,981 ) (861 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (9,630 ) 2,755 (6,596 ) 19,508 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 509 (2,000 ) 9,411 5,894 Net (loss) income (10,139 ) 4,755 (16,007 ) 13,614 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 30 4 24 146 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (10,169 ) $ 4,751 $ (16,031 ) $ 13,468 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.04 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 376,006 339,436 363,403 337,697 Diluted 376,006 381,858 363,403 380,289

MariMed Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (16,031 ) $ 13,468 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 24 146 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 5,549 3,432 Amortization of intangible assets 3,025 1,282 Stock-based compensation 1,020 6,338 Amortization of original debt issuance discount 232 — Amortization of debt discount 2,851 — Payment-in-kind interest 366 — Bad debt expense 118 3,752 Obligations settled with common stock 465 696 Write-off of disposed assets 906 — Gain on finance lease adjustment (31 ) — Write-down of prepaid purchase consideration 200 — Loss on extinguishment of debt 10,431 — Loss on changes in fair value of investments 76 1,082 Other investment income — (954 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (3,160 ) (6,902 ) Inventory (5,829 ) (5,383 ) Deferred rents receivable 74 132 Other current assets 4,500 (5,219 ) Other assets (356 ) (126 ) Accounts payable 2,375 1,027 Accrued expenses and other (1,840 ) (482 ) Income taxes payable 2,945 (4,978 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 7,910 7,311 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (20,130 ) (12,140 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,987 ) (12,847 ) Advances toward future business acquisitions (1,125 ) (800 ) Purchases of investments (261 ) — Purchases of cannabis licenses (626 ) (601 ) Issuance of notes receivable (879 ) — Proceeds from notes receivable 99 173 Due from related parties (76 ) (29 ) Net cash used in investing activities (25,985 ) (26,244 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from term loan 29,100 — Proceeds from Construction to Permanent Commercial Real Estate Mortgage Loan 53,618 — Proceeds from mortgages — 3,000 Payment of third-party debt issuance costs in connection with debt (3,339 ) — Principal payments of term loan (1,800 ) — Repayment and retirement of term loan, including paid-in-kind interest (28,541 ) — Payment of penalties on early retirement of debt (4,251 ) — Principal payments of mortgages (585 ) (945 ) Repayment and retirement of mortgages (12,595 ) — Principal payments of promissory notes (2,370 ) (592 ) Repayment and retirement of promissory notes (5,503 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 109 10 Principal payments of finance leases (702 ) (227 ) Redemption of minority interests — (2,000 ) Distributions (158 ) (259 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 22,983 (1,013 ) Net increase (decrease) to cash and cash equivalents 4,908 (19,946 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 9,737 29,683 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 14,645 $ 9,737

MariMed Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Income from operations $ 2,411 $ 3,089 $ 14,385 $ 20,369 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 1,711 963 5,549 3,432 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 844 428 3,025 1,282 Stock-based compensation 219 (58 ) 1,020 6,338 Acquisition-related and other 48 64 695 961 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,233 $ 4,486 $ 24,674 $ 32,382 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue) GAAP Income from operations 6.2 % 8.6 % 9.7 % 15.2 % Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 4.4 % 2.7 % 3.7 % 2.6 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2.2 % 1.2 % 2.0 % 1.0 % Stock-based compensation 0.6 % (0.2 %) 0.7 % 4.7 % Acquisition-related and other 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.5 % 0.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.5 % 12.5 % 16.6 % 24.2 %

GAAP Gross margin 44.5 % 44.1 % 44.4 % 47.7 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1.1 % 0.5 % 1.0 % 0.4 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 45.6 % 44.6 % 45.4 % 48.1 %

GAAP Net (loss) income $ (10,139 ) $ 4,755 $ (16,007 ) $ 13,614 Stock-based compensation 219 (58 ) 1,020 6,338 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 844 428 3,025 1,282 Acquisition-related and other 48 64 695 961 Loss on extinguishment of debt 10,431 — 10,431 — Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ 1,403 $ 5,189 $ (836 ) $ 22,195

MariMed Inc.

Supplemental Information

Revenue Components

(in thousands)

(unaudited)