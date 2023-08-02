NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“I am pleased to report another solid quarter of accelerating revenue growth on both a year-over-year and a sequential basis as we continue to outperform the industry,” said Jon Levine, Chief Executive Officer. “We reported our 14th consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. Our wholesale business continued to set monthly and quarterly sales records, which we believe will continue to accelerate with the commencement of adult-use sales in Maryland, which began on July 1st. Our balance sheet remains one of the strongest in the industry, and we were particularly pleased with the exponential growth of our Maryland operations that executed flawlessly to support the increased demand of adult-use sales.”

Financial Highlights1

The following table summarizes the Company’s consolidated financial highlights (in millions, except percentage amounts):

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 36.5 $ 33.0 $ 70.9 $ 64.3 GAAP Gross margin 45 % 45 % 45 % 50 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 46 % 46 % 46 % 50 % GAAP Net (loss) income $ (0.9 ) $ 1.9 $ (1.6 ) $ 6.1 Non-GAAP Net income $ 0.6 $ 5.5 $ 0.9 $ 12.3 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 6.3 $ 8.9 $ 13.4 $ 19.3 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin 17 % 27 % 19 % 30 %

1 See the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled “Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and in the financials information included herewith.

“Our 11% year-over-year revenue growth this past quarter demonstrated strong execution during a continued challenging environment,” said Susan Villare, Chief Financial Officer. “We continue to be laser focused on completing our expansion projects to accelerate our revenue growth while leveraging our existing infrastructure to drive increased overall profitability.”

CONFERENCE CALL

MariMed management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023, to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call may be accessed through MariMed’s Investor Relations website, or by clicking the following link: MRMD Q223 Earnings Webcast.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

During the second quarter, the Company announced the following developments in the implementation of its strategic growth plan:

April 4 : The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission issued approval to once again manufacture and sell high-dose edibles . The Company added 40mg THC-infused products across its entire edibles portfolio including Betty’s Eddies and Bubby’s Baked, which are all selling at record levels.

: The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission issued . The Company added 40mg THC-infused products across its entire edibles portfolio including Betty’s Eddies and Bubby’s Baked, which are all selling at record levels. April 25 : Opened an adult-use Panacea Wellness Dispensary in Beverly, Massachusetts , marking the Company’s third operational dispensary in the state, and the 10th dispensary it owns or manages. The Company plans to obtain a license for medical sales at this location as soon as possible.

: Opened , marking the Company’s third operational dispensary in the state, and the 10th dispensary it owns or manages. The Company plans to obtain a license for medical sales at this location as soon as possible. June 12 : Opened a medical Thrive Wellness Dispensary in Tiffin, Ohio , marking the Company’s first operational dispensary in the state, and the 11th dispensary it owns or manages across six states. The Company’s goal is to continue to look for opportunities to expand its presence in this state.

: Opened , marking the Company’s first operational dispensary in the state, and the 11th dispensary it owns or manages across six states. The Company’s goal is to continue to look for opportunities to expand its presence in this state. June 22: Introduced a Limited-Edition THC and CBG Infused Beachtime Betty’s fruit chew for Summertime Relaxation in Massachusetts, Maryland, and Delaware. Beachtime Betty’s joins a full slate of Betty’s Eddies products that feature specific end-effects, including Take It Easy Eddies for stress relief, Go Betty Go for an energy boost, Ache Away Eddies for pain relief, Bedtime Betty’s for restful nights, Elderbetty for an immunity boost, Smashin’ Passion for sexual wellness and Betty Good Times for any time.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the Company announced the following development:

July 13: MariMed Stages the ‘Boston 280E THC Party’ in Boston Harbor To Protest Unfair Cannabis Industry Tax Laws. Inspired by its 250th anniversary, the Company reenacted the Boston Tea Party. Onboard a schooner in Boston Harbor, MariMed management and employees dressed in colonial outfits and decried unfair IRS Code 280E on behalf of the entire cannabis industry.

2023 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

MariMed remains committed to its proven strategic growth plan and continues to operate some of the best facilities in the cannabis industry. The Company’s guidance for full year 2023 is:

Revenue of at least $150 million;

Gross margin in line with full year 2022, which was about 48%;

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of at $32 million to $35 million;

Capital expenditures of $30 million.

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

MariMed’s management uses several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of its business, and making operating decisions, planning and forecasting future periods. The Company has provided in this release several non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Gross margin, Non-GAAP Net income (loss), Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA margin and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin, as supplements to Revenue, Gross margin, Net income (loss) and other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in reviewing and assessing the performance of the Company, and when planning and forecasting future periods, as they provide meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of its operating business performance. In addition, the Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods and for financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes that investors and analysts benefit from considering non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s financial results and its ongoing business, as it allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business. In particular, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is used by many investors and analysts themselves, along with other metrics, to compare financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

As there are no standardized methods of calculating non-GAAP financial measures, the Company’s calculations may differ from those used by analysts, investors and other companies, even those within the cannabis industry, and therefore may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others.

Management defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the following items:

depreciation of fixed assets;

amortization of acquired intangible assets;

Impairment or write-downs of intangible assets;

stock-based compensation;

legal settlements; and

acquisition-related and other expenses.

For further information, please refer to the publicly available financial filings available on MariMed’s Investor Relations website, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website.

ABOUT MARIMED

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty’s Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, InHouse, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

IMPORTANT CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to several risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including without limitation statements regarding projected financial results for 2023, including management’s belief that it will have its fourth consecutive year of positive operating cash flow, anticipated openings of dispensaries and facilities, timing of regulatory approvals, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “expectations”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, and other similar language, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and assumptions regarding our business, timing of regulatory approvals, the ability to obtain new licenses, business prospects and strategic growth plan, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, including, among others, reductions in customer spending, our ability to recruit and retain key personnel, and disruptions from the integration efforts of acquired companies.

These factors are not intended to be an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and results of operations. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company’s services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement, and changes in the economic environment. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing these forward-looking statements, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

MariMed Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,635 $ 9,737 Accounts receivable, net 5,509 4,157 Deferred rents receivable 667 704 Notes receivable, current portion 2,642 2,637 Inventory 24,786 19,477 Investments, current portion 102 123 Due from related parties 35 29 Other current assets 9,541 7,282 Total current assets 57,917 44,146 Property and equipment, net 78,634 71,641 Intangible assets, net 18,700 14,201 Goodwill 11,993 8,079 Notes receivable, net of current portion 8,457 7,467 Investments, net of current portion 89 — Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,898 4,931 Finance lease right-of-use assets 2,263 713 Other assets 1,417 1,024 Total assets $ 189,368 $ 152,202 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Term loan $ 3,600 $ — Mortgages and notes payable, current portion 2,050 3,774 Accounts payable 7,764 6,626 Accrued expenses and other 3,616 3,091 Income taxes payable 9,615 11,489 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,828 1,273 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 752 237 Total current liabilities 29,225 26,490 Term loan, net of current portion 20,546 — Mortgages and notes payable, net of current portion 26,544 25,943 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 8,631 4,173 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,516 461 Other liabilities 100 100 Total liabilities 86,562 57,167 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Series B convertible preferred stock 14,725 14,725 Series C convertible preferred stock 7,177 23,000 Total mezzanine equity 21,902 37,725 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 372 341 Common stock subscribed but not issued — 39 Additional paid-in capital 167,652 142,365 Accumulated deficit (85,527 ) (83,924 ) Noncontrolling interests (1,593 ) (1,511 ) Total stockholders’ equity 80,904 57,310 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity $ 189,368 $ 152,202

MariMed Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 36,519 $ 32,986 $ 70,899 $ 64,268 Cost of revenue 20,143 17,981 39,135 32,287 Gross profit 16,376 15,005 31,764 31,981 Gross margin 44.8 % 45.5 % 44.8 % 49.8 % Operating expenses: Personnel 5,619 3,382 10,275 6,424 Marketing and promotion 1,666 809 2,812 1,452 General and administrative 5,080 5,565 9,385 11,793 Acquisition-related and other 425 754 615 754 Bad debt 39 — (5 ) 14 Total operating expenses 12,829 10,510 23,082 20,437 Income from operations 3,547 4,495 8,682 11,544 Interest and other (expense) income: Interest expense (2,640 ) (440 ) (5,145 ) (753 ) Interest income 115 318 214 481 Other (expense) income, net (10 ) (727 ) (910 ) 275 Total interest and other (expense) income, net (2,535 ) (849 ) (5,841 ) 3 Income before income taxes 1,012 3,646 2,841 11,547 Provision for income taxes 1,947 1,750 4,440 5,410 Net (loss) income (935 ) 1,896 (1,599 ) 6,137 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 23 73 4 126 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (958 ) $ 1,823 $ (1,603 ) $ 6,011 Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 361,261 337,497 352,079 336,137 Diluted 361,261 379,626 352,079 379,225

MariMed Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (1,603 ) $ 6,011 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4 126 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 2,247 1,552 Amortization of intangible assets 1,337 425 Stock-based compensation 505 5,024 Amortization of original debt issuance discount 131 — Amortization of debt discount 888 — Payment-in-kind interest 299 — Present value adjustment of notes payable 719 — Bad debt (income) expense (5 ) 14 Obligations settled with common stock 461 274 Write-off of disposed assets 906 — Gain on finance lease adjustment (13 ) — Loss on changes in fair value of investments 30 679 Other investment income — (954 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,449 ) (3,554 ) Deferred rents receivable 37 99 Inventory (5,309 ) (1,795 ) Other current assets (1,497 ) (1,267 ) Other assets 359 (142 ) Accounts payable 1,138 2,024 Accrued expenses and other (535 ) 180 Income taxes payable (1,874 ) (6,467 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (3,224 ) 2,229 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (8,786 ) (7,854 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,987 ) (12,746 ) Advances toward future business acquisitions (250 ) (250 ) Purchases of cannabis licenses (601 ) (330 ) Issuance of notes receivable (879 ) — Proceeds from notes receivable 87 73 Due from related party (6 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (13,422 ) (21,107 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from term loan 29,100 — Principal payments of term loan (600 ) — Principal payments of mortgages and promissory notes (429 ) (611 ) Repayment and retirement of mortgage (778 ) — Repayment and retirement of promissory notes (5,503 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 35 3 Principal payments of finance leases (200 ) (102 ) Redemption of minority interests — (2,000 ) Distributions (81 ) (184 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 21,544 (2,894 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,898 (21,772 ) Cash and equivalents, beginning of year 9,737 29,683 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 14,635 $ 7,911

MariMed Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Income from operations $ 3,547 $ 4,495 $ 8,682 $ 11,544 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 1,261 850 2,247 1,552 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 780 285 1,337 425 Stock-based compensation 299 2,553 505 5,024 Acquisition-related and other 425 754 615 754 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,312 $ 8,937 $ 13,386 $ 19,299 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue) GAAP Income from operations 9.7 % 13.6 % 12.2 % 18.0 % Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 3.5 % 2.6 % 3.2 % 2.4 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2.1 % 0.9 % 1.9 % 0.7 % Stock-based compensation 0.8 % 7.7 % 0.7 % 7.7 % Acquisition-related and other 1.2 % 2.3 % 0.9 % 1.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.3 % 27.1 % 18.9 % 30.0 %

GAAP Gross margin 44.8 % 45.5 % 44.8 % 49.8 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1.2 % 0.3 % 1.0 % 0.2 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 46.0 % 45.8 % 45.8 % 50.0 %

GAAP Net income (loss) $ (935 ) $ 1,896 $ (1,599 ) $ 6,137 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 780 285 1,337 425 Stock-based compensation 299 2,553 505 5,024 Acquisition-related and other 425 754 615 754 Non-GAAP Net income $ 569 $ 5,488 $ 858 $ 12,340