NORWOOD, Mass., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”), (CSE: MRMD), (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

CEO Jon Levine will participate in a panel discussion about “Nurturing New Growth: Exclusive Insights into Where Growth Will Occur in 2023,” which will be moderated by Sally Kent Peebles of Vicente, LLP on April 11 at 11:20 AM ET in Miami, Florida. Mr. Levine will also participate in a company-specific fireside chat moderated by Maureen Meehan on April 12 at 10:30 AM ET. Additionally, Company management will host one-on-one analyst and investor meetings during this conference. Canaccord Genuity 7th Annual Global Cannabis Conference: CFO Susan Villare will host one-on-one investor meetings on May 18th at Canaccord Genuity’s 7th Annual Global Cannabis Conference in New York, New York.

ABOUT MARIMED

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty’s Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, InHouse, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Steve West

Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: ir@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007