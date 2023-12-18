NORWOOD, Mass., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Betty’s Eddies ™, the all-natural cannabis fruit chews handcrafted to fit a variety of health and wellness needs, hits a milestone in 2024 that few cannabis edible brands can claim: 10 years of helping people feel their best. To celebrate the occasion, this month the brand is launching Betty’s Bubbly, a new, limited-edition batch of sparkling champagne chews. One of the top-selling and award-winning brands developed and distributed by leading multi-state cannabis operator, MariMed Inc. (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), an estimated 35 million Betty’s Eddies fruit chews have been sold in six states and Puerto Rico since 2014.

Available starting this month at MariMed’s six owned and operated dispensaries and hundreds of other cannabis retailers throughout Massachusetts, Maryland, and Delaware, each Betty’s Bubbly is infused with fast-acting, full-spectrum cannabis and THCV for a boost of energy. Whether dancing the night away or home for the holidays, Betty’s Bubbly is the perfect companion for celebration.

Like all flavors in the Betty’s Eddies line-up, Betty’s Bubbly is made with love in small batches, using organic fruits and vegetables, supporting cannabinoids, and herbal supplements and vitamins.

“Ten years as a successful cannabis brand is a rare milestone in this industry and we’re so thankful to have made such an impact on patients and customers alike,” said Sara Rosenfeld, Brand Director for Betty’s Eddies at MariMed. “Betty’s Bubbly is our way of celebrating the brand’s 10th anniversary in style with new and old Betty’s Eddies fans.”

Acquired by MariMed in 2017, Betty’s Eddies was created in 2014 by current MariMed senior executives Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Crandall and Chief Operating Officer Tim Shaw, and their friend Sean Crowley.

“When Tim, Sean, and I shared early versions of Betty’s Eddies with our friends and family, we knew we’d hit a home run in terms of taste, consistency, and effectiveness,” said Ryan Crandall. “We had no idea just how big the brand would become. It’s been fun to watch the brand grow and expand into new markets. We’re especially proud that Betty’s Eddies has helped alleviate a variety of health and wellness issues for so many customers and medical cannabis patients.”

Betty’s Bubbly joins a full slate of Betty’s Eddies products that feature specific end-effects, including Bedtime Betty’s for restful nights, Take It Easy Eddies for stress relief, Go Betty Go for an energy boost, Ache Away Eddies for pain relief, Elderbetty for an immunity boost, Smashin’ Passion for sexual wellness, and Betty Good Times for any time.

Betty’s Bubbly follows the success of other recent seasonal flavors in the Betty’s Eddies line-up, including this past autumn’s Sweater Weather Betty’s offering and Beachtime Betty’s this past summer.

About Betty’s Eddies

Betty’s Eddies™ all-natural fruit chews are handcrafted with full-spectrum cannabis, supporting cannabinoids, and herbal supplements and vitamins. Designed for whatever life throws at you, varieties include pain relief, immunity, energy, sleep and more. Created in 2014 by medical cannabis patients on a mission to craft the best tasting and most effective edibles, Betty’s Eddies encompass the full spectrum of the plant’s benefits, including natural adaptogens, and are handcrafted in small batches with real organic fruits and vegetables. Find Betty’s Eddies in licensed dispensaries in Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico. Learn more: www.BettysEddies.com.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty’s Eddies™, Nature’s Heritage™, InHouse™, Bubby’s Baked™, K Fusion™, Kalm Fusion™, and Vibations™. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

Media Contact:

Zach Galasso

DPA Communications

Email: zach@dpacommunications.com

Phone: (978) 604-5423

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007