Sweater Weather Betty’s uses Real Apple and Warm Spices in Each Fruit Chew to Evoke the Classic Flavors Synonymous with Fall

NORWOOD, Mass, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Betty’s Eddies ™, the all-natural, cannabis fruit chews handcrafted to fit a variety of needs, has launched a new limited-edition batch of apple pie chews for autumn: Sweater Weather Betty’s. Betty’s Eddies is one of the top-selling and award-winning brands developed and distributed by leading multi-state cannabis operator, MariMed Inc. (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD).

Available starting in late October at select cannabis retailers throughout Massachusetts, Maryland, and Delaware, each Sweater Weather Betty’s fruit chew is infused with a relaxing combination of full-spectrum cannabis (5mg in Massachusetts and Delaware; 10mg in Maryland) and the minor cannabinoid CBG (5mg). Made with real apples and warm spices for both adult-use and medical cannabis customers, Sweater Weather Betty’s are the ultimate companion for cozy vibes.

“Fall is known for nostalgic flavors like apple pie, which summon memories like cozy gatherings at home and apple picking excursions with friends. The warm, delectable flavor of our new Sweater Weather Betty’s fruit chew is the perfect accompaniment to any fall and winter activity,” said Jay O’Malley, Vice President of Marketing and Research & Development at MariMed.

Sweater Weather Betty’s joins a full slate of Betty’s Eddies products that feature specific end-effects, including Bedtime Betty’s for restful nights, Take It Easy Eddies for stress relief, Go Betty Go for an energy boost, Ache Away Eddies for pain relief, Elderbetty for an immunity boost, Smashin’ Passion for sexual wellness and Betty Good Times for any time.

Sweater Weather Betty’s follows the success of another seasonal flavor in the Betty’s Eddies line-up, this past summer’s Beachtime Betty’s offering.

About Betty’s Eddies

Betty’s Eddies™ all-natural fruit chews are handcrafted with full-spectrum cannabis, supporting cannabinoids, and herbal supplements and vitamins. Designed for whatever life throws at you, varieties include pain relief, immunity, energy, sleep and more. Founded in 2014 by medical cannabis patients on a mission to craft the best tasting and most effective edibles, best-selling Betty’s Eddies encompass the full spectrum of the plant’s benefits, including natural adaptogens, and are handcrafted in small batches with real organic fruits and vegetables. Find Betty’s Eddies in licensed dispensaries in Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at www.bettyseddies.com.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty’s Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, InHouse, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy, which are trademarks of MariMed Inc. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

Media Contact:

Zach Galasso

DPA Communications

Email: zach@dpacommunications.com

Phone: (978) 604-5423

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007