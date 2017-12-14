Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 14 December 2017 at 8.30 a.m.

MARIMEKKO CDO KARI HÄRKÖNEN BECOMES MEMBER OF THE MANAGEMENT GROUP

Marimekko’s Chief Digital Officer (CDO) Kari Härkönen (MSc., MBA) has been appointed a member of the company’s Management Group.

Kari Härkönen is responsible for Marimekko’s digital commerce through the company’s own web store as well as other online channels. In addition, he is in charge of leading the digital transformation at Marimekko as well as developing the company’s omnichannel operations and related digital solutions. The significance and role of digital business in Marimekko’s internationalisation strategy is continuously increasing.

Kari Härkönen joined Marimekko on 11 April 2016.

