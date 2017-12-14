MARIMEKKO CDO KARI HÄRKÖNEN BECOMES MEMBER OF THE MANAGEMENT GROUP

Breaking News
Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 14 December 2017 at 8.30 a.m.

Marimekko’s Chief Digital Officer (CDO) Kari Härkönen (MSc., MBA) has been appointed a member of the company’s Management Group.

Kari Härkönen is responsible for Marimekko’s digital commerce through the company’s own web store as well as other online channels. In addition, he is in charge of leading the digital transformation at Marimekko as well as developing the company’s omnichannel operations and related digital solutions. The significance and role of digital business in Marimekko’s internationalisation strategy is continuously increasing.

Kari Härkönen joined Marimekko on 11 April 2016.

Marimekko is a Finnish design company renowned for its original prints and colours. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2016, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 199 million and the company’s net sales were close to EUR 100 million. Roughly 160 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The Group employs about 400 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

 

 

