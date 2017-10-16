Harvest volumes Q3 2017 (1)
|Farming Norway
|55.5 thousand tonnes
|Farming Scotland
|11.0 thousand tonnes
|Farming Canada
|11.0 thousand tonnes
|Farming Chile
|14.0 thousand tonnes
|Farming Ireland
|3.0 thousand tonnes
|Farming Faroes
|1.0 thousand tonnes
|Total
|95.5 thousand tonnes
In connection with the presentation of the Q2 2017 results, Marine Harvest guided a total harvest volume of 101 thousand tonnes (GWE) for Q3 2017.
Note:
(1) The harvest volumes are provided in gutted weight equivalents (GWE). The figures include salmonid species only.
Additional information
Operational EBIT for the Group was approximately EUR 191 million in Q3 2017 (EUR 180 million in Q3 2016).
Total operational EBIT per kg through the value chain were approximately as follows:
|Norway
|EUR
|2.25
|Scotland
|EUR
|2.30
|Canada
|EUR
|1.70
|Chile
|EUR
|1.25
|Ireland
|EUR
|3.20
|Faroes
|EUR
|2.25
Reported net interest bearing debt (NIBD) was approximately EUR 665 million at the end of the quarter.
The complete Q3 2017 report will be released on 1 November at 06:30 CET.
Please refer to the Annual Report for detailed descriptions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures such as Operational EBIT and NIBD.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Marine Harvest ASA (OSE:MHG): Q3 2017 Trading update - October 16, 2017
- Heron Drilling at Currawang Prospect, Adjacent to Woodlawn,Returns Significant Assay Results - October 16, 2017
- Banks, Under Pressure, Must Act to Protect Customer Relationships in Payments - October 16, 2017