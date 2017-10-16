Marine Harvest ASA (OSE:MHG): Q3 2017 Trading update

Harvest volumes Q3 2017 (1)

Farming Norway 55.5 thousand tonnes Farming Scotland 11.0 thousand tonnes Farming Canada 11.0 thousand tonnes Farming Chile 14.0 thousand tonnes Farming Ireland 3.0 thousand tonnes Farming Faroes 1.0 thousand tonnes Total 95.5 thousand tonnes

In connection with the presentation of the Q2 2017 results, Marine Harvest guided a total harvest volume of 101 thousand tonnes (GWE) for Q3 2017.

Note:

(1) The harvest volumes are provided in gutted weight equivalents (GWE). The figures include salmonid species only.

Additional information

Operational EBIT for the Group was approximately EUR 191 million in Q3 2017 (EUR 180 million in Q3 2016).

Total operational EBIT per kg through the value chain were approximately as follows:

Norway EUR 2.25 Scotland EUR 2.30 Canada EUR 1.70 Chile EUR 1.25 Ireland EUR 3.20 Faroes EUR 2.25

Reported net interest bearing debt (NIBD) was approximately EUR 665 million at the end of the quarter.

The complete Q3 2017 report will be released on 1 November at 06:30 CET.

Please refer to the Annual Report for detailed descriptions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures such as Operational EBIT and NIBD.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.