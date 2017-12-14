Marine Harvest (OSE:MHG): Notice to Extraordinary General Meeting

Marine Harvest ASA will conduct an Extraordinary General Meeting in Bergen on 15 January 2018. Attached please find the notice to the meeting, including a proposal from the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee has been informed that the Board member Ørjan Svanevik wants to step down. It is the Nomination Committee’s recommendation to the Extraordinary General Meeting that Kristian Melhuus is elected as a new Board member to the Company’s Board of Directors to replace Mr. Svanevik.

Mr. Svanevik has served as a Board member in Marine Harvest since October 2014. The Board would like to thank Mr. Svanevik for his contribution over the years and wishes him well in his future pursuits.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa74842e-24f1-4a07-b679-d788697a1365