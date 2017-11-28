Marine Harvest (OSE:MHG): Share purchase programme for employees in Marine Harvest

The Board of Directors of Marine Harvest ASA (the “Company”) has resolved to offer all permanent employees in the Company and its Norwegian, Scottish and Canadian subsidiaries the opportunity to purchase shares in the Company at a discounted price.

The offer to the employees is based on the average purchasing price for the Company’s shares on 27 November 2017 of NOK 145.9785 per share.

The Norwegian Tax Act §5-14 provides Norwegian employees with a right to purchase shares with a discount of up to NOK 3,000 in such offer. Based on the above, eligible employees in Norway have been given three alternative offers. Alternative 1: Purchase 52 shares at a value of approximately NOK 7,500, with a tax-free discount of NOK 1,500 and a purchase price around NOK 6,000. Alternative 2: Purchase 103 shares at a value of approximately NOK 15,000, with a tax-free discount of NOK 3,000 and a purchase price around NOK 12,000. Alternative 3: Purchase 206 shares at a value of approximately NOK 30,000, with a tax-free discount of NOK 3,000, a taxable discount of NOK 3,000 and a purchase price around NOK 24,000.

Eligible employees in Scotland and Canada were given the same offers, however, without any element of tax-free discount.

At the end of the acceptance period, the Company had received acceptances of these offers from 760 employees for a total of 132,427 shares. To comply with its obligation in relation to the acceptances received, the Company has, on 27 November 2017, purchased 132,427 shares in the market at an average price of NOK 145.9785. In total 132,427 shares will be sold to the employees having accepted to participate in the share program on the terms referred to above.

In addition to the above mentioned transaction, Glenn Flanders, Chief Strategy Officer, has purchased 206 American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) at NYSE at an average price of USD 18.0879 per share. He has purchased such ADR’s on the same terms and conditions offered to eligible Marine Harvest employees in Scotland and Canada.

The following primary insiders in the company have been allocated shares according to the above and have, following this and adjustments for dividends paid, the following number of shares and options in the company:

Shares acquired Total number of Total options Name on 27 November shares owned allotted Alf-Helge Aarskog

(CEO) 206 38 876 2 063 774 Ivan Vindheim

(CFO) 206 966 461 311 Marit Solberg

(COO Farming Canada, Scotland, Ireland and Faroe Islands) 206 13 119 461 311 Per-Roar Gjerde

(COO Farming Norway and Chile) 206 629 281 128 Ola Brattvoll

(COO Sales & Marketing) 206 9 537 461 311 Ben Hadfield

(COO Fish Feed) 206 7 176 461 311 Øyvind Oaland

(Global Director R&D) 206 4 694 0 Glenn Flanders

(Chief Strategy Officer) 206 306 0 Anne Lorgen Riise

(Global Director HR) 206 664 0 Kristine Gramstad Wedler

(Communications Director) 206 442 0 Kim Galtung Døsvig

(Investor Relations & Head of Treasury) 206 442 0 Kristian Ellingsen

(Group Accounting Director) 206 306 0 Lars Eirik Hestnes

(Board member, employee representative) 206 442 0 Stein Mathiesen

(Board member, employee representative) 206 206 0 Unni Sværen

(Board member, employee representative) 206 453 0

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.