Changing lifestyles and diets have boosted the demand for functional ingredients like marine peptides due to increased industrial activity.

Rockville , Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, the worldwide Marine Peptide Market is valued at US$ 273.8 million in 2023 and it is anticipated to reach US$ 481.7 million by 2033. Over the next decade, global Marine Peptide demand is likely to increase at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The demand for natural and functional ingredient in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries is the main factor driving the growth of the marine peptide market. Marine peptides are in high demand among customers because they provide a wide range of health benefits such as antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging properties.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8722

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 481.7 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.8% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

The Nutraceutical industry is expanding enormously. To meet the increasing demand for natural and bioactive ingredients, marine peptides are being used in dietary supplements and functional foods.

Manufacturers have started using innovative techniques, such as supercritical fluid extraction, membrane separation, and freeze drying, to maintain integrity and functionality of marine peptides during production. These methods help in maintaining the peptide’s bioactive properties and enhances durability.

Anti-aging features such as stimulation of collagen synthesis, skin rejuvenation, and hydration benefits can be seen in marine peptides products. The addition of these peptides in skincare products can aid in solving skin issues with ageing skin, such as wrinkles, elasticity loss, and uneven skin tone.

Globalisation and growth initiatives are having beneficial effects on the marine peptide market. As consumers have begun to embrace international culinary styles due to increasing global connectivity, this has led to a rise in demand for exotic and ethnic ingredients like marine peptides. As manufacturers take advantage of the opportunity to meet the shifting demands of consumers around the world, this trend gives the industry significant possibilities for growth.

Companies can explore new markets and reach the full potential of the marine peptide market by expanding their product lines, creating innovative variants, and establishing global collaborations. The market’s globalisation expands the consumer base while also encouraging collaborating and exchanging knowledge leading to in improvements in marine peptide production methods, formulations, and applications.

Key Takeaways from the Marine Peptide Report:

The global marine peptide market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ US$ 481.7 million by 2033.

is expected to reach a valuation of by 2033. Global demand for Marine Peptide is likely to soar at 5.8% CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Based on product type, fish Peptide segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 241.7 million by 2033.

by 2033. By End-Use Application, animal feed segment is likely to exhibit 5.6% CAGR during the projection period.

during the projection period. Asia Pacific is projected to hold a dominant value share of 36.8% in the global market by 2033.

in the global market by 2033. The United States Marine Peptide market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 104.5 million by 2033.

by 2033. United Kingdom market is estimated to witness a value CAGR of 9.8% during the projection period.

“The marine peptide market is witnessing significant growth due to rising consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with marine-derived peptides. Increasing demand for functional food and nutraceutical products is expected to drive market expansion.” – says a lead analyst at Fact.MR

Key Segments of Marine Peptides Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Application By Region Fish peptides

Shellfish peptides

Seaweed peptides

Sponge peptides

Squid peptides Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Animal Feed

Biotechnology North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8722

Who is Winning?

Amicogen Inc., Cargill Inc., China Peptides, Darling Ingredients, Gelita AG, Guangzhou Honsea Sunshine Bio Science & Technology, Lapi Gelatine, Nippi Collagen, Nitta Gelatin, PB Gelatins/PB Leiner, Rousselot (Peptan), Trobas Gelatine B.V., Vital Proteins LLC., Weishardt Gélatines, Wellnex are key marine peptide manufacturers listed in the report.

These companies are concentrating on expanding their portfolios by launching new products. They also use strategies such as advertisements, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to stay relevant in the market. For instance,

In 2022, Keys Soulcare launched new multi-benefit peptide serum which plumps, hydrates and visibly reduces fine lines and wrinkles with a poly-peptide complex and marine bamboo.

Get More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Marine Peptide market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the Marine Peptide market based on Product Type (Fish peptides, Shellfish peptides, Seaweed peptides, Sponge peptides and Squid peptides) and End-Use Application (Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Animal Feed and Biotechnology) across various regions.

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Egg White Peptide Market : The global egg white peptide market, as reported by Fact.MR, is valued at US$ 23.61 billion in 2023. Over the projection period (2023 to 2033), worldwide sales of egg white peptides are forecasted to exhibit 5.5% CAGR and reach US$ 40.33 billion by the end of 2033.

Collagen Peptides Market : The valuation of the global collagen peptides market is US$ 630 million in 2022 with projected worldwide sales of liquid collagen peptides estimated to increase to a value of US$ 1.09 billion by 2032-end.

Crocodile Peptide Market : The rise in the use of antibiotics in animal feed for the treatment of various infections and diseases is expected to drive the growth of the crocodile peptide market during the forecast period.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.