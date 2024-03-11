Key marine scrubber system market players include Yara International ASA, Alfa Laval, Clean Marine, KWansung Co Ltd, Damen Shipyards Group, CR Ocean Engineering LLC, Ecospary Technologies S.r.l. VDL AEC Maritime B.V., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., LiqTech Holding A/S, Langh Tech Oy Ab, Valmet, and others.

New York , March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global marine scrubber system market size is estimated to attain at 10% CAGR from 2024 to 2036. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 18 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of USD 6 billion in the year 2023. The growing maritime systems along with the development of stringent regulations and policies are reckoned to fuel the market size. The rising government concern about pollution and emissions in the environment is projected to boost the market trends. Nearly 4% of the greenhouse gas emissions across the globe are coming from the shipping industry as per the reports of 2022.

Additionally, the marine scrubber system is a cost-effective solution compared to the traditional methods such as switching to low-sulfur fuels for the ship operators. Even though the initial investment price is high, the cost of saving fuel is outlined to shoot up the market size. For instance, a maritime consultancy equipped with scrubbers saved over USD 20,000 in fuel costs earning USD 21,000 while the vessel with no scrubbers earned USD 20,000 each day but without any fuel saving.

Marine Scrubber System Market: Key Takeaways

Market in Asia Pacific region to propel the highest growth.

The Wet Technology segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Europe region to grow at the highest rate

Increasing Trade Across the Globe is Proliferating the Growth of the Marine Scrubber System Industry

The demand for maritime transport worldwide owing to the rise in the business of exports and imports globally is propagating the demand for the market. The marine scrubber systems support the vessels to comply with the emission standards as well as maintain operational efficiency to meet the demand for shipping services. The installation of marine scrubbing systems in the maritime has reduced the sulfur oxide emissions by over 96% as of the reports.

Marine Scrubber System Industry: Regional Overview

Growing Regulations of Maritime to Meet the Emission Laws and Enhancing Maritime Activities is Strengthening the Market Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific Region marine scrubber system market is reckoned to hold the largest market share of 45% during the forecast period. The size of the market is estimated to hike by the end of 2036 owing to the surging maritime activities and the need to satisfy the regulations of emissions imposed by the government. At the beginning of 2023, Asia constitutes 20 major ship companies out of 35 popular companies. Hong Kong, China is the world’s fourth largest state regarding the deal weight tonnage with over 180 million deadweight tons in the fleet which accounts for nearly 9% of the world fleet. The lower price of the scrubber systems in reducing sulfur emissions, and added advantage for the vessels during fuel price fluctuations is boosting the market growth.

Escalating Concern Towards Climate Pollution is Reinforcing the Market Expansion in the European Region

The European region market of marine scrubber systems is reckoned to register the second largest market share in the coming years. The size of the market is credited to the rising environmental concern and responsibility by the government. Soaring investment in the scrubber systems by the ship owners of the region is amplifying the market trends. Also, building a greener maritime industry in the forecast era is mounting demand for the market. In July 2023, to decrease greenhouse gas emissions from the international shipping sector, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) developed new targets and measures. Along with the targets from the Paris Agreement, shipping transports need to follow these new regulations. Again, in January 2024, the European Union’s (EU) Emissions Trading System was extended to cover emissions from large ships which covers 50% of emissions from ships beginning or leaving outside the EU, and 100% of emissions from the ships within the EU port.

Marine Scrubber System Market Segmentation by Technology

Wet Technology

Dry Technology

The wet technology segment of the marine scrubber system industry is projected to secure a significant market share of 58% during the forecast period. The size of the market segment is attributed to the rise of sustainable scrubbing methods to reduce environmental damage. The positive impacts such as ease of design, flexibility to work, and adaptability to various alkalinity of water are estimated to propel the market growth of the segment. Besides the sulphur cap, the scrubber technology development facilitates to decrease of particulate matter by 2.5 which is lower than land standard requirements. Also, an exhaust gas circulation system can be included to allow consumers to improve vessels to meet the MARPOL Annex VI NOx Tier I, II, and III emission standards of IMO.

Marine Scrubber System Market Segmentation by Fuel

Hybrid Fuel

Marine Diesel Oil (MDO)

Intermediate Fuel (IFO)

Residual

The marine scrubber system industry from the hybrid fuel segment is outlined to register a noteworthy market share in the coming years on account of growing developments in energy storage technology worldwide. Further, the use of technology in guiding the port operations in the deep vessels, and modifying the emissions in populated local regions are propagating the market segment growth. In 2021, a fully electric autonomous cargo vessel was released for the first time in Norway with lithium-ion batteries having a capacity of 7 Megawatts per hour and the lithium-ion battery chemistries were made available for all the vessels in 2022 to meet the need for sustainable and reliable energy.

Marine Scrubber System Market Segmentation by Type

Commercial

Offshore

Recreational

Navy

Marine Scrubber System Market Segmentation by Application

New-Build

Retrofit

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global marine scrubber system market that are profiled by Research Nester are Yara International ASA, Alfa Laval, Clean Marine, KWansung Co Ltd, Damen Shipyards Group, CR Ocean Engineering LLC, Ecospary Technologies S.r.l. VDL AEC Maritime B.V., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., LiqTech Holding A/S, Langh Tech Oy Ab, Valmet, and others.

Recent Development in the Market

CR OCEAN ENGINEERING LLC agreed on a contract with Oberlin Filter Company USA to deliver a low-maintenance wash water filtration system to use with closed loop and hybrid scrubber applications.

agreed on a contract with Oberlin Filter Company USA to deliver a low-maintenance wash water filtration system to use with closed loop and hybrid scrubber applications. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) Group admitted that the marine Sox scrubbers, DIA-Sox R series confirmed the SOx emissions regulations. Besides, the two scrubber retrofitted units were approved by the classification societies Lloyl’s Register and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai owing to their excellent outcome of sea trials.

