ERLANGER, Ky., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Who: More than 100 Marines, veterans, Gold Star families and charity supporters will honor the 201 members of the Marine Recon and Raider communities who died in the line of duty since 9/11. Participants include Jessica Jenson, widow of Sgt. Chad Jenson, a Raider who was killed in a training accident in 2017, and Mary Strong, the mother of Sgt. Charles Strong, a Raider who was killed in Afghanistan in 2014.

What: The Recon Raider Remembrance Ride will honor the fallen of some of the Marine Corps’ most elite operators and unite the community. The convoy-style operation, organized by Asymmetric Solutions, will generate awareness of the sacrifices made by silent warriors, connect participants with resources and raise funds to support DAV (Disabled American Veterans); the Marine Raider Foundation and Marine Reconnaissance Foundation.

When: The ride is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, at 9 a.m. It will conclude with closing ceremonies at around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Where: On Saturday, riders will depart from the New River Harley Davidson in North Carolina. Riders will participate in the NC Freedom Fest event in Goldsboro en route to the Quantico Cemetery, where riders will make a special trip to the gravesite of Sgt. Charles Strong at approximately 6 p.m. Riders will head from there to the National Museum of the Marine Corps before concluding that day’s events at Locust Shade Park.

On Sunday, riders will journey to Arlington, Virginia, where, at approximately 9:45 a.m., they will be escorted from the Seminary Road exit alongside Arlington National Cemetery and the Marine Corps War Memorial before departing the capitol region to return to The Eagle’s Dare in Wilmington, N.C. for closing ceremonies. Gold Star families have been invited to participate in events in and around Wrightsville Beach, N.C., while the ride takes place.

Reporters who wish to capture video or stills of the convoy in Arlington on Sunday are encouraged to park on the west side of the war memorial’s monument.

Donations to beneficiary charities are encouraged and sponsorship opportunities are available.

Interviews may be scheduled via Zoom along the route or coordinated during stops. For route information or to track the ride, visit reconraideremembrance.org or contact either Rob Lewis or Dan Clare.

About Asymmetric Solutions

Asymmetric Solutions provides experienced, customer-focused operational services that directly contribute to increasing the survivability of those who put themselves in harm’s way on behalf of others. It provides training to the military and law enforcement communities and civilian security professionals. It also provides research and development, disaster relief and procurement services in addition to protective services, private policing and intelligence support. Learn more at assymetricsolutionsusa.com.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

About the Marine Raider Foundation

The Marine Raider Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides benevolent support to active-duty and medically retired Marine Special Operations Command (MARSOC) Raiders and their families, WWII Marine Raiders, as well as the families of MARSOC Raiders who have lost their lives in service to our Nation. The Marine Raider Foundation aims to meet needs unmet by the government with an emphasis on building personal and family resiliency and supporting the full reintegration of MARSOC Raiders following wounds, injuries, and extended deployments through four main program areas: Raider Support, Family Resiliency, Tragedy Assistance and Survivor Support, and Raider Legacy Projects. Learn more at MarineRaiderFoundation.org.

About the Marine Reconnaissance Foundation (MRF)

The Marine Reconnaissance Foundation (MRF) is committed to serving the Marine Reconnaissance Community by providing support to active-duty, retired and former teammates via reoccurring annual and emergency support programs for Reconnaissance Marines, and Special Amphibious Reconnaissance Corpsmen (SARC) deployed and our families. Learn more at ReconFoundation.org.

