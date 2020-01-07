Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Healthcare Conference

Breaking News
RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), (Nasdaq: MRNS) (“Marinus” or “Company”), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat epilepsy and other neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that Dr. Scott Braunstein, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00am Pacific Time. The conference will take place at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California.

A live webcast of J.P. Morgan 2020 Global Healthcare presentation may be accessed on the “Investors” tab of the company’s website, www.marinuspharma.com.  An archived version of the presentation will be available for 30 days.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of ganaxolone, which offers a new mechanism of action, demonstrated efficacy and safety, and convenient dosing to improve the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy and depression. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings.  Marinus is conducting the first ever pivotal studies in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and PCDH19-related epilepsy. Based on results from a recent Phase 2 study in refractory SE and from biomarker analysis research, the Company intends to initiate later this year a Phase 3 study in SE and a Phase 2 study in Tubular Sclerosis Complex (TSC), respectively. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com. Please follow us on Twitter: @MarinusPharma.  

CONTACT:   
Lisa M. Caperelli
Executive Director, Investor & Strategic Relations
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
484-801-4674
[email protected]

