PHILADELPHIA, PA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys is proud to announce that truck accident lawyer Marion Munley was recently awarded the 2023 “Mel Award” by the Melvin M. Belli Society.

The Mel Award, named after famed litigator Melvin M. Belli, is given to an attorney “who made a significant contribution to the practice of trial law in America.” The Melvin M. Belli Society is an international group of trial lawyers dedicated to preserving and enhancing the Belli legal legacy. Marion is the past president of the Melvin M. Belli Society.

Marion is widely recognized as one of the most prominent and widely respected personal injury lawyers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She has won many multimillion-dollar settlements and verdicts for injury clients throughout the United States, including one of the largest truck accident settlements in Pennsylvania. She is triple board certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy in Civil Trial Law, Civil Practice Advocacy, and Truck Accident Law. She is the second woman in Pennsylvania to become board certified as a Civil Trial Advocate.

She has been listed in the Best Lawyers in America since 2013 and was named the 2023 “Lawyer of the Year” for Medical Malpractice in Northeastern Pennsylvania. She was recently named a 2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyer and is among the Top 10 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers for 2023.

A leader in the legal community, Marion is an active member of the American Association for Justice and was recently elected the AAJ Treasurer. She was the first woman to become Chair of the AAJ Trucking Litigation Group in 2018 and is a past chair of the AAJ Women Trial Lawyers Caucus.

Among her other professional affiliations are the American Board of Trial Advocates, the International Society of Barristers, and the Summit Council, an exclusive group of today’s top civil justice attorneys committed to the highest levels of trial advocacy, to obtaining justice for individuals and families who have been hurt by corporate wrongdoing, and to the protection of the civil justice system.

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report’s Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

