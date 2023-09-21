Video Archives Now Available: ESG and sustainability head Marisa Drew of Standard Chartered, one-on-one interview with Show Host, Ketan Patel, “Force For Good”.

Marisa Drew Chief Sustainability Officer, Standard Chartered interview with Ketan Patel – Force for Good Marisa Drew Chief Sustainability Officer, Standard Chartered interview with Ketan Patel – Force for Good

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Via ESG News) ESG News releases Marisa Drew Chief Sustainability Officer, Standard Chartered one-on-one interview with Force for Good Host and Chairman Ketan Patel, live from London, England.

Watch full video: One-on-One Interview

Event Details

Show: Force For Good

Guests: Marisa Drew, Chief Sustainability Officer, Standard Chartered

Host: Ketan Patel

Original Release Dates: April, 18 2023

Location: London, England

Network: ESG News

Producer: Matt Bird

YouTube: Archive

About Marisa Drew

Marisa Drew was appointed as the Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) for Standard Chartered Bank as of 1 July 2022. In this position, Marisa brings our Sustainability Strategy, Sustainable Finance and Netzero Delivery teams under one umbrella for the bank. Her roles and responsibilities will include further evolving our sustainability strategy, establishing our key sustainability platforms and partnerships, chairing the Group Sustainability Forum, overseeing our net zero and other public commitments and driving our sustainability advisory and financing activity with clients.

Career

Marisa joined us from Credit Suisse where she was the CSO and Global Head of the Sustainability Strategy, Advisory & Finance Group. She was responsible for setting the sustainability strategy and ambition for the bank, and for creating and facilitating sustainable investments on behalf of the bank’s wealth, institutional and corporate clients.

Other roles at Credit Suisse included Co-Head of Investment Banking and Capital Markets for EMEA, and Global Co-Head of the Global Markets Solutions Group, encompassing Equity and Debt Capital Markets, Leveraged Finance and Derivatives Products. Before this, Marisa worked for Merrill Lynch, in private equity, and for the investment bank, Kidder Peabody.

External appointments

Marisa was appointed in early 2022 as a NED of the US listed broadband and mobile company, Liberty Global plc and in late 2021 as a non-executive director of the City of London Corporation. She further serves on the advisory boards of the Aspen Institute UK, the Milken Institute Center for Strategic Philanthropy, the FCA’s Markets Practitioner Panel and on several High Level Working Groups (HLGs) sponsored by the World Economic Forum and the UN, including the UN Oceans Panel. Marisa’s external activities also include charitable Advisory Board roles for Cash & Rocket, The Wharton School and the UK charity, Room-to-Read.

In 2022, Marisa was recognised by Sustainability Magazine as one of the Top 10 CSOs of a Global Corporation and in 2021 as one of 100 Global Visionary Leaders by Meaningful Business and EY. She has also been recognized by the BBC as one of the Most Powerful Women in Britain and by Fortune Magazine as one of the 50 Most Powerful Women in International Business.

Marisa received a BA in Finance and Marketing with distinction from the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce and an MBA with distinction from the Wharton School.

About Ketan Patel

Chair of the Force for Good Platform and Initiative; CEO and Founder, Greater Pacific Capital; Formerly Goldman Sachs, Head of Strategic Group; Formerly Partner KPMG; Author of ‘The Master Strategist’ (Random House, 2005)

Ketan established the Force for Good Initiative, leading its outreach and research and co-authored its inaugural report, ‘Capital as a Force for Good’, in December 2020, which examined 63 leading global financial institutions and engaged 30 as active participants, establishing the industry’s efforts to impact the world for good.

He was formerly a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and headed the Goldman Sachs Strategic Group. He has worked extensively in the US, Europe, China, Japan and India, providing strategic counsel to the bank’s leading corporate, investing and government client leaders.

Ketan co-founded and leads the investment firm, Greater Pacific Capital (GPC), which invests in high growth enterprises making an impact locally and internationally, profitably and sustainably.

He also leads GPC’s research work, which focuses on peace, prosperity and freedom, including the rise and fall of civilisations, great power, the changing world order and the shape of the world to come, sustainability, mass inclusion and the eradication of slums.

Ketan is a fellow, trustee and board member of the World Academy of Art and Science (WAAS), and worked with the UNWAAS Global Leadership Initiative, leading the future of finance initiative. He currently chairs the WAAS Global Referendum initiative.

He is a member of the working group of the UN SDSN Senior Working Group on Joint Implementation of EGD and SDGs and also the Lancet Commission COVID 19 Green Recovery Task Force focused on Sustainable Finance.

Ketan is the author of ‘The Master Strategist’ (Random House, 2005).

He grew up in London and India and studied Economics at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and is an MBA and ACMA.

For more information about being a guest, sponsorship or attending a live event please contact us.

View Original Article: https://esgnews.com/marisa-drew-chief-sustainability-officer-standard-chartered-interview-with-ketan-patel-force-for-good/

CONTACTS:

Guest Bookings & Sponsorship inquiries:

events@esgnews.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f0845ee-66aa-492c-8ed2-f394f9c50fb6