Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told reporters on Friday that she filed a motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., accusing him of having “betrayed” the “confidence” of the House GOP Conference by ushering through a bipartisan $1.2 trillion federal funding bill to avoid a partial government shutdown.
Johnson won the gavel in late October after his predecessor was ousted by a motion to vacate resolution earlier that month.
“It’s
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust Speaker Johnson - March 22, 2024
- House passes $1.2T government spending bill to avert government shutdown - March 22, 2024
- Former Georgia GOP governor candidate pleads guilty in fraud case - March 22, 2024