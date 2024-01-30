Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is predicting that not a single House Democrat will vote in favor of impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the migrant crisis at the border.
The House Homeland Security Committee is meeting Tuesday morning to advance two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas – one for “willful and systematic refusal to comply with the law,” and the second accusing him of a “breach of public trust.”
“I s
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Eric Schwerin ‘not aware’ of Joe Biden role in Hunter’s biz; ex-associate blasts ‘carefully worded’ testimony - January 30, 2024
- Hunter Biden again moves to dismiss Delaware gun indictment charges - January 30, 2024
- Nikki Haley’s inbox flooded with support post New Hampshire primary: ‘A normal political leader’ - January 30, 2024