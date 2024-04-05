Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wants to dump House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

She authored a resolution to force the House to take a vote of no confidence in the speaker.

“I do not wish to inflict pain on our conference and to throw the House in chaos. But this is basically a warning,” said Greene.

Greene railed at Johnson for negotiating spending bills with Democrats and forgoing the GOP’s internal rule, requiring 72 hours before voting on legislation

